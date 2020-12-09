Good deal on this Sony portable wireless speaker with Extra Bass technology

If you are looking for a good wireless speaker, you will find a lot here about the excellent Sony SRSXB10BCE7 Extra Bass.

Sony SRSXB10BCE7: small but powerful!

The Sony SRSXB10BCE7 is a wireless speaker that offers very good audio quality thanks to the brand’s expertise as well as extra bass technology to optimize the bass. It is perfect for Christmas and New Years as you can take it anywhere thanks to its very good autonomy of 16 hours of continuous reading.

This case is also very resistant as it is certified as waterproof (IP67) so it is not afraid of water. However, you shouldn’t have fun submerging it all the time. Nor is she afraid of dust.

You can also couple it to a second speaker for stereo sound or multiroom.

The Sony SRSXB10BCE7 is currently benefiting from a nice promotional offer, as it is displayed at 29.99 euros, while it averages around 50 euros.

Why are you being seduced by this enclosure?

Extra bass for stronger sound. Good battery life IP67 against water and dust

