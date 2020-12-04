Good Black Friday deal on this Marshall Acton II wireless speaker with the Google Assistant

The holidays are just around the corner and even if we can’t sit many at the table due to the health crisis, that doesn’t prevent us from celebrating in very small groups. And to put the mood up, here is the Marshall Acton II speaker with the Google Assistant for a great price.

Marshall Acton II: a powerful nomadically connected speaker

The Marshall Acton II is a wirelessly connected speaker that lets you listen to your favorite playlist with exceptional audio quality and high performance thanks to its 30W Class D amplifier that powers the 30 and 2 x 15 speakers can. Watt.

You should also know that it is smart as it has the Google Assistant so you can interact with it in the same way you interact with your smartphone. You can also control your other compatible devices like your TV, your robotic vacuum cleaner or your lightbulbs by voice without having to touch them. And if you have other speakers, you can turn yourself into a multiroom.

The Marshall Acton II benefits from an instant 33% discount that allows you to grab it for just $ 199 instead of $ 299. And if you want a high-end original smartphone, we have the Zenfone 7 Pro on offer.

Why fall for this speaker?

Performance thanks to the built-in 30W Google Assistant class amplifier

