Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019 -2029

According to a new study of Fact.MR, the gonorrhea therapeutics market will reach ~US$ 970 Mn in 2019, and estimated to register a 4% Y-o-Y over 2018. The gonorrhea therapeutics industry will remain influenced by increased attention on new developments in novel therapeutic compounds or antimicrobials for improving the success potential of future treatment.

There has been a significant rise in the prevalence of gonorrhea that is resistant to components of dual antibiotic therapy – ceftriaxone and azithromycin, which is the only recommended treatment for gonorrhea. In addition, resistance to several other antibiotics apart from dual antibiotic therapy resulted in ‘super gonorrhea’, which has become a buzzword in the gonorrhea therapeutics market. With a slew of promising new antibiotics on the horizon, alongside surveillance, education and preventative measures to stymie prevalence of super-resistant gonorrhea, prospects seem bullish for the gonorrhea therapeutics market.

“As gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted bacterium is increasingly learning to withstand the currently available antibiotics, the infection is making progress in its relentless march towards untreatable status. Growing partnerships between companies and organizations, to develop novel drugs that combat the drug-resistant gonorrhea, are highly likely to complement gains in the market,” says Fact.MR report.

Dual Therapy Remains the Treatment of Choice

The market of gonorrhea therapeutics is likely to grow in parallel with the potentially effective drugs that are currently in pipeline. Growing number of clinical trials and rising investments in healthcare industry will continue to pave lucrative avenues of growth for the gonorrhea therapeutics market. The study opines that dual therapy will remain the treatment of choice for gonorrhea, accounting for ~90% market shares. This falls in line with the current recommended regimen for gonorrhea treatment that includes a combination of two antibiotics, azithromycin, which is given orally, and ceftriaxone, an intra-muscular drug.