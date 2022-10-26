Golf Girl’s Story Season 2 release date delayed to April 2023 due to ‘various circumstances’
The BIRDIE WING: Golf Woman’s Story Season 2 launch date has been delayed resulting from ‘varied circumstances,’ as introduced by way of the anime sequence’ official web site and Twitter.
The BIRDIE WING Season 2 launch date was initially confirmed for a January 2023 launch window however is now being re-scheduled to April 2023, the Spring 2023 anime season.
Nonetheless, the primary episode of BIRDIE WING S 2 will obtain a sophisticated screening at TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku on December 25, 2023. The final two episodes of BIRDIE WING S 1 can even be screened in the course of the TOHO occasion and accompanied by a chat present that includes among the BIRDIE WING employees, notably director Takayuki Inagaki, producer Akihiro Sekiyama, and two most important forged members Akari Kitou (Eve) and Asami Seto (Aoi).
Additional bulletins will probably be communicated promptly, the BIRDIE WING manufacturing committee has promised.
BIRDIE WING: Golf Woman’s Story Season 2 forged and employees
Takayuki Inagaki is directing the anime sequel at Bandai Namco Photos. BANDAI NAMCO Studios are additionally in command of unique character design.
Extra BIRDIE WING: Golf Woman’s Story Season 2 employees members embrace:
- Yousuke Kuroda — screenwriter
- Shin Misawa — idea designer, golf course designer
- Minoru Akiba and Shin Maeda — artwork administrators
- Tomoe Takaya — coloration designer
- Koujirou Hayashi — pictures director
- Koutarou Nakagawa and Hironori Anazawa — music composers
The forged members are, as follows:
- Akari Kitou — Eve
- Asami Seto — Aoi Amawashi
- Ami Koshimizu — Amane Shinjo
- Akira Sekine — Lily Lipman
- Tooru Furuya — Reiya Amuro
- Shuuichi Ikeda —Leo Millafoden
- Saki Fujita —Ichina Saotome
- Toa Yukinari — Rose Aleon
- Mai Nakahara — Kinue Jinguji
- Yuu Kobayashi — Kaede Oikawa
- Yukari Tamura — Mizuho Himekawa
- M.A.O. — Kaoruko Iijima
- Satomi Arai — Kuyou Iseshiba
- Rina Satou — Haruka Misono
- Kaori Nazuka — Vipere
The video distribution service GYAO distributed all 13 episodes of the BIRDIE WING: Golf Woman’ Story Season 1 from June 29 to July 6, 2023, in an try and hype the upcoming anime sequel.
To commemorate the discharge of the 13th episode of S 1, one individual was chosen to obtain the episode script with autographs by Akari Kitou and Asami Seto (Eve and Aoi, respectively).
What’s BIRDIE WING: Golf Women’ Story about?
Because the title suggests, BIRDIE WING: Golf Women’ Story is all about golf. It’s an unique anime tv sequence produced by Bandai Namco Photos.
The plot focuses on two ladies (Eve and Aoi) who come from a fictional European nation (Nafres). Eve is a gifted golf participant whereas Aoi is an elite golfer. When the 2 meet, they discover themselves influenced by each other and so the story progresses.