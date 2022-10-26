Golf Girl’s Story Season 2 release date delayed to April 2023 due to ‘various circumstances’

BIRDIE WING: Golf Woman’s Story Season 2 is being delayed to April 2023. Pic credit score: Bandai Namco Photos

The BIRDIE WING: Golf Woman’s Story Season 2 launch date has been delayed resulting from ‘varied circumstances,’ as introduced by way of the anime sequence’ official web site and Twitter.

The BIRDIE WING Season 2 launch date was initially confirmed for a January 2023 launch window however is now being re-scheduled to April 2023, the Spring 2023 anime season.

Nonetheless, the primary episode of BIRDIE WING S 2 will obtain a sophisticated screening at TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku on December 25, 2023. The final two episodes of BIRDIE WING S 1 can even be screened in the course of the TOHO occasion and accompanied by a chat present that includes among the BIRDIE WING employees, notably director Takayuki Inagaki, producer Akihiro Sekiyama, and two most important forged members Akari Kitou (Eve) and Asami Seto (Aoi).

Additional bulletins will probably be communicated promptly, the BIRDIE WING manufacturing committee has promised.

BIRDIE WING: Golf Woman’s Story Season 2 forged and employees

Takayuki Inagaki is directing the anime sequel at Bandai Namco Photos. BANDAI NAMCO Studios are additionally in command of unique character design.

Extra BIRDIE WING: Golf Woman’s Story Season 2 employees members embrace:

Yousuke Kuroda — screenwriter

Shin Misawa — idea designer, golf course designer

Minoru Akiba and Shin Maeda — artwork administrators

Tomoe Takaya — coloration designer

Koujirou Hayashi — pictures director

Koutarou Nakagawa and Hironori Anazawa — music composers

The forged members are, as follows:

Akari Kitou — Eve

Asami Seto — Aoi Amawashi

Ami Koshimizu — Amane Shinjo

Akira Sekine — Lily Lipman

Tooru Furuya — Reiya Amuro

Shuuichi Ikeda —Leo Millafoden

Saki Fujita —Ichina Saotome

Toa Yukinari — Rose Aleon

Mai Nakahara — Kinue Jinguji

Yuu Kobayashi — Kaede Oikawa

Yukari Tamura — Mizuho Himekawa

M.A.O. — Kaoruko Iijima

Satomi Arai — Kuyou Iseshiba

Rina Satou — Haruka Misono

Kaori Nazuka — Vipere

The video distribution service GYAO distributed all 13 episodes of the BIRDIE WING: Golf Woman’ Story Season 1 from June 29 to July 6, 2023, in an try and hype the upcoming anime sequel.

To commemorate the discharge of the 13th episode of S 1, one individual was chosen to obtain the episode script with autographs by Akari Kitou and Asami Seto (Eve and Aoi, respectively).

A key visible for Birdie Wing Season 2. Pic credit score: Bandai Namco Photos

What’s BIRDIE WING: Golf Women’ Story about?

Because the title suggests, BIRDIE WING: Golf Women’ Story is all about golf. It’s an unique anime tv sequence produced by Bandai Namco Photos.

The plot focuses on two ladies (Eve and Aoi) who come from a fictional European nation (Nafres). Eve is a gifted golf participant whereas Aoi is an elite golfer. When the 2 meet, they discover themselves influenced by each other and so the story progresses.