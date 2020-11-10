Golf Equipment Market Is Expected To Grow Due To Increasing Demand In The Forecast Period 2020-2026

“Golf Equipment Market by 2020-2026” research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Golf Equipment Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. The report highlights the key players and manufacturers and the latest strategies including new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, technology, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio and investment ideas.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Global Golf Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value was USD 8610 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 10697 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The introduction of the customer friendly online booking portals for the golf court is the factors which gave rise to the global golf equipment.

Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2017-2019), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2017-2019)

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Callaway Golf Company, TAYLORMADE GOLF COMPANY, Acushnet Company, Roger Cleveland Golf Company, Mizuna USA Inc., Wilson Sporting Goods, PING, Cobragolf, PARSONS XTREME GOLF, LLC, Bridgestone Sports Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Golf Galaxy, Golfsmith International Holdings Inc., Nike, Inc., Amer Sports, Dixon Golf, Inc., Fila Golf.

By Type (Golf balls, Golf Clubs, Golf Shoes, Golf Bag & Golf Apparel, Golf Gloves),

Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Sporting Goods Chain, On- Course Shops, Online Stores),

End- Use (Household, Commercial),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Golf equipment consists of all the items which are required to play golf. These items include golf clubs, golf balls, golf shoes, golf gloves etc. The two most important items are golf ball and golf club. Golfers have different golf clubs that are specialized for different shots. There are five different types of club: woods, irons, hybrids, wedges and putters. Wooden clubs are popular among the golfers as they are usually used for the long shots. These days golfers demand for the light weight, comfortable and fashionable shoes for usage on wet, rough and soft ground, which also contributed in the increase of the market rapidly.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, PING launched its G410 family of golf equipment. It is highlighted by the G410 plus driver comprising a moveable weight for custom shot shaping, and its impressive game improvement G410 irons. Due to its advanced custom fitting, G410 will deliver highest MOIs and balls speed available.

In January 2019, TaylorMade launched its new game improvement irons Speed Bridge M5 and M6 which are made with structural beam that connects the topline an the sole of the black cavities. With more flexible Speed Pocket in 4-7 irons help to maximize carry and distance.

