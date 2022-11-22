Golden Wolflord and new enemy lineups revealed

There are a couple of Genshin Influence 3.3 Spiral Abyss leaks which will curiosity some Vacationers, notably in relation to new enemy lineups. The dreaded Golden Wolflord is returning, so those that hated combating that boss in its final look won’t be completely happy to see it once more.

It’s value mentioning that the newest leaks counsel that the Golden Wolflord has changed the Maguu Kenki within the enemy lineups. Such Spiral Abyss leaks are at all times topic to vary, together with the content material proven under.

Data is half the battle, so understanding these enemy lineups is helpful to anyone wishing to organize for this upcoming problem.

Every thing recognized about Genshin Influence 3.3’s Spiral Abyss through leaks to this point

The Ground 11 lineup (Picture through plusle)

The primary related Genshin Influence 3.3 leak to cowl right here is said to the Ground 11 lineup. This leak got here from plusle, who additionally revealed the now-outdated Ground 12 lineup. Nonetheless, no adjustments to Ground 11 have been reported since then, that means the above picture is essentially the most related one to this point.

Ground 11 tends to be a lot simpler than Ground 12, which does not appear to be any totally different in Genshin Influence 3.3.



Golden Wolflord returns (3x Maguu out)

Golden Wolflord returns (3x Maguu out)

9x Rockfond Rifthound Whelp added to 12-3-2

The following related leak to debate is the enemy lineup for Ground 12 of Genshin Influence 3.3’s Spiral Abyss. That is the place the unpopular Golden Wolflord makes its look within the second half of 12-2. In any other case, the remainder of the enemies on this lineup are just like the preliminary leaks on this topic.

Fortunately, there is just one Golden Wolflord in 12-2, so it isn’t as if the participant has to combat three of them like they initially needed to with the Maguu Kenkis.

The mobs and what number of of them are on Ground 12 (Picture through Pengepul Teyvat)

Curious gamers could need to know the variety of enemies they are going to be combating on Ground 12 of the upcoming Spiral Abyss lineup. It is nothing too loopy, aside from the truth that there are 13 Rifthound enemies in 12-3’s second half.

Do remember that these numbers, in addition to the precise enemies themselves, are all topic to vary. The one Genshin Influence 3.3 leaks left to debate listed below are the upcoming Spiral Abyss Blessings.

Blessings

Section 1’s translation basically boils right down to on-field characters dealing harm with both Regular, Charged, or Plunging Assaults, which can get +10% All Elemental DMG and +10% Bodily DMG. This buff lasts for 4 seconds, and characters get a most of six stacks, with one stack per second.

Dealing harm with one thing totally different than the final assault used (both Regular, Charged, or Plunging) will reset the cooldown. Characters who go away the sector lose this buff.

Translating Section 2’s textual content tells gamers that the on-field characters who deal Swirl DMG give the crew +20% CRIT DMG for eight seconds, as much as three stacks. Characters can solely get one stack a second.

Lastly, Section 3 entails on-field characters creating an AOE shockwave each time they deal the identical Elemental DMG 4 instances. This shockwave can solely occur as soon as each 4 seconds. The counter solely stacks as soon as each 0.1 seconds.

That is it for the present Genshin Influence 3.3 Spiral Abyss leaks.

