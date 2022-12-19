Golden Wolflord and Geo Rifthound strategies

Genshin Influence 3.3 has lately launched new enemy lineups on the Spiral Abyss. These new to the sport should know that Spiral Abyss adjustments normally favor the characters at present on the occasion want banners.

With Wanderer and Arataki Itto on the present 3.3 banner, the Spiral Abyss has up to date their enemy lineups with Wolflord, Geo Rifthounds, Fatui, and new Sumeru enemies.

As soon as once more, ground 12 has develop into a harm examine for these confused about their groups. Listed here are the 5 greatest groups and techniques for Genshin Influence 3.3 Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Influence: Greatest 5 groups for 3.3 Spiral Abyss and techniques to make use of



Golden Wolflord returns (3x Maguu out)

Golden Wolflord returns (3x Maguu out)

9x Rockfond Rifthound Whelp added to 12-3-2

The brand new Spiral Abyss for model 3.3 replace has introduced among the most annoying enemies with the up to date enemy lineup. Freshmen may need hassle clearing the troublesome flooring. Flooring 12, specifically, is a harm examine for gamers with enemies like Wolflord, Geo Rifthounds, and extra.

Given under are the highest 5 groups that gamers can use to clear the brand new 3.3 Spiral Abyss.

5) Raiden Nationwide

This staff won’t ever disappoint (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Raiden Nationwide continues to dominate the brand new Spiral Abyss. Every Genshin Influence character on this staff has a selected position:

Raiden: On-field battery and harm seller

Xiangling: Pyro DPS/ enabler

Xingiqu: Hydro enabler

Bennett: Healer/ ATK Buffer

The staff can carry out exceptionally effectively towards all of the enemies lined up within the first half of Flooring 12.

4) Cyno Hyperbloom

Cyno Hyperbloom for 3.3 Spiral Abyss (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Genshin Influence’s newest 5-star Electro unit, Cyno, has earned a spot on the leaderboards along with his Hyperbloom and Irritate groups. Cyno can use this premium hyperbloom composition within the first half of the three.3 Spiral Abyss.

With Nahida on the staff, gamers do not have to fret about crowd management, due to her Elemental Ability. Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, alternatively, will make certain to set off Hyperbloom reactions, whereas Cyno will spend more often than not on the sphere, dealing harm.

3) Tighnari Unfold

Tighnari and his auto-attack squad (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The Unfold response staff works effectively towards a number of or single goal enemies, making it price constructing. All three characters within the staff, Tighnari, Yae Miko, and Nahida, are glorious auto attackers. They’ll use their Elemental Abilities and Burst to deal huge harm and require the least quantity of goal.

Lastly, Zhongli within the staff supplies sturdy shields for the entire staff. Moreover, he can destroy Geo constructs of Wolflord and shred the resistance of Geo Rifthounds in Genshin Influence.

2) Arataki Itto Mono Geo

Mono Geo Itto is again in enterprise (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Arataki Itto has returned to the Genshin Influence 3.3 banners for his second rerun. The Blessing of the Abyss Moon of the brand new 3.3 Sprial Abyss favors 5-stars being featured within the occasion want banners. Therefore, Arataki Itto can benefit from the Spiral Abyss buff and his Geo staff to annihilate every thing within the second half of Flooring 12.

For his Mono Geo staff, gamers will want the next characters:

Albedo: Sub-DPS

Gorou: Geo and DEF buffer

Zhongli: Shielder/ Resistance shred

Nevertheless, Genshin Influence gamers cannot have all 4 Geo characters. Therefore, they will swap Albedo with somebody simply accessible similar to Bennett. Zhongli may also be swapped with somebody like Noelle, who can present therapeutic with first rate shields.

1) Wanderer Hypercarry

Hypercarry Wanderer can clear any half of ground 12 (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Just like Itto, Wanderer can even exploit the brand new Spiral Abyss buffs. Nevertheless, Wanderer is versatile sufficient to tackle any half of Flooring 12 and clear it simply.

Genshin Influence gamers might want to use the proper hypercarry staff for Wanderer, relying on which half they need to clear. For both half, two characters shall be frequent on this staff:

Faruzan: Anemo battery/ Crowd Management

Bennett: Healer/ ATK Buffer

Utilizing Yelan within the final spot, gamers can simply clear the primary half and Zhongli for the second half. Relying on Faruzan’s constellation, they may need to swap her with different characters similar to Sucrose, Kazuha, Venti, and so forth.

