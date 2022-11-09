Golden Kamuy Season 4 Episode 7 release date delayed by death of a staff member

The Golden Kamuy Season 4 anime has snipers, pirates, and bear males; oh my! Pic credit score: Satoru Noda

The Golden Kamuy Season 4 Episode 7 launch date has been delayed indefinitely. The rest of the fourth season is not going to be launched till at the least 2023.

On November 7, @kamuy_anime introduced on Twitter {that a} workers member had sadly handed away on November 1, 2022. The workers member’s identify hasn’t been introduced, almost definitely to provide the household privateness throughout this time.

We of Anime Geek supply our heartfelt condolences to the household and pals of this individual. You’ll be missed, and the remainder of the workers ought to take as a lot time as they should course of their loss.

What occurs now?

For these of us counting on streaming providers like Crunchyroll, there’s no phrase on when Golden Kamuy Season 4 Episode 7 will come out. Nonetheless, TOKYO MX, Yomiuri TV, Hokkaido Broadcasting System, and BS11 will rerun the primary six episodes of season 4.

An OAD (Unique Animation DVD) of Ibarado’s Bouncer/Unusual episode will air on November 14, 2022. Nonetheless, a synopsis hasn’t been launched but.

However no matter it’s about might be a welcome sight. Ready for brand spanking new episodes to emerge is difficult, however grief shouldn’t be ignored.

We’ll be right here everytime you want us, and I’m positive episode 7, Fleeing Karafuto, might be great.

What do you have to do within the meantime?

The Golden Kamuy manga is the easiest way to maintain you occupied whereas ready for the anime. However for those who don’t like manga, you possibly can all the time rewatch the primary three seasons or watch JoJo’s Weird Journey.

Golden Kamuy screams JoJo, particularly within the Japanese model. It’s laborious to discover a collection just like Golden Kamuy, which is an efficient factor.

