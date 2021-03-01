Golden Globes: Meet all the winners from Nomadland to The Crown

Golden Globes: Meet all the winners from Nomadland to The Crown

The ceremony took place on Monday at dawn. “Soul” and “Gambito de Dama” were other winners.

“Nomadland” was one of the winning films.

The Golden Globes took place at dawn on Monday, March 1st, in a semi-virtual event that aired between New York and Los Angeles. The best films and series of the year were again honored by the Association of Journalists who choose the productions that have received these awards.

“The Crown” was one of the winning series of the night after winning in four categories, including “Best Drama Series”. The miniseries “Gambito de Dama” received awards, as did the comedy “Schitt’s Creek”.

In the cinema, “Nomadland” won two of the main prizes for the best director and the best drama film. Borat’s second film also won two Golden Globes and the Pixar production “Soul”.

The main nominees that did not win a Golden Globe were the series “Ozark” and “The Undoing” as well as the films “The Father”, “Mank” and “Promising Young Woman”, which were nominated for various categories. Chadwick Boseman was also honored when he posthumously received his first Golden Globe.

Check out the list of winners from the main categories of the event presented by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler –

Everyone who was nominated attended the ceremony from home.

movie theater

Best director

Chloé Zao, “Nomadland”

Best Drama Film

“Nomadland”

Best Drama Actor

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Butt”

Best Drama Actress

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billy Holiday”

Best comedy or musical

“Borat Subsequent Movie”

Best Comedy or Musical Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Film”

Best Comedy or Musical Actress

Rosamund Pike, “I am very worried”

Best supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

The best supporting actress

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Best script

“The Chicago 7”

Best animated film

“Soul”

Best foreign film

“Minari”

Best soundtrack

“Soul”

TV

Best drama series

“The crown”

Best Drama Actor

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Best Drama Actress

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Best miniseries

“Gambito de Dama”

Best Actress in a Miniseries

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Gambito de Dama”

Best Miniseries Actor

Mark Ruffalo, “I know so much is true”

Best comedy or musical series

“Schitt’s Creek”

Best Comedy or Musical Actress

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Comedy or Musical Actor

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best supporting actor

John Boyega, “Little Ax”

The best supporting actress

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”