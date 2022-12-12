Golden Globes, hobbled by scandal, set to announce noms

NEW YORK (AP) — After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation into disarray and knocked the Golden Globes broadcast off tv for a yr, the annual movie and tv awards are set to announce nominations Monday.

Nominations to the eightieth Golden Globe Awards shall be introduced 8:35 a.m. EST Monday by George and Mayan Lopez, who will learn the nominees on NBC’s “At present” present. The Globes shall be telecast Jan. 10, with slapstick comedian Jerrod Carmichael internet hosting.

This yr’s present might be make-or-break for the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation, the group that places on the Globes. A Los Angeles Occasions investigation in early 2021 discovered that the group then had no Black members, a revelation compounded by different allegations of moral improprieties. Many stars and studios mentioned they’d boycott the present. Tom Cruise returned his three Globes.

With Hollywood spurning the Globes, NBC final yr canceled the telecast that might have taken place in January. As a substitute, the Golden Globes have been quietly held in a Beverly Hilton ballroom with none stars in attendance. Winners have been introduced on Twitter.

Now, the Globes try to mount a comeback. The most important query surrounding the nominations Monday is not who shall be nominated however how will Hollywood reply. Will the standard press statements and social-media celebrations observe? Or will many take the lead of Brendan Fraser — a probable nominee this yr for his efficiency in “The Whale” — who mentioned he will not attend the Globes.

In 2018, Fraser mentioned he was groped by Philip Berk, a longtime HFPA member and former president of the group, at an occasion in 2003. The HFPA discovered that Berk “inappropriately touched” Fraser, however that it “was meant to be taken as a joke and never as a sexual advance.”

“It’s due to the historical past that I’ve with them,” Fraser instructed GQ final month, explaining why he would not attend. “And my mom didn’t increase a hypocrite. You may name me a whole lot of issues, however not that.”

Over the past yr and a half, the HFPA has revamped its membership and enacted reforms designed to curtail unethical conduct. The group added new members, together with six Black voting members.

In bringing the Globes again the air, NBC praised the HFPA for its ongoing reforms but in addition reworked its contract. The community will broadcast the 2023 present in a one-year deal. It additionally shifted the telecast to a Tuesday, as a substitute of the Globes’ earlier Sunday night time perch.

Recognized for its boozy, celebrity-stuffed broadcast, the Globes have lengthy ranked as one of many most-watched non-sporting reside packages of the yr. However rankings, as they’ve for many award reveals, have slid for the Globes in recent times. The 2021 present, held amid the pandemic, was watched by 6.9 million, down from 18 million the yr prior.

The HFPA additionally bought the Globes earlier this yr to Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries, which has turned it from a nonprofit to a for-profit enterprise. The agency additionally owns Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Globes, and the award present’s longtime house, the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

For Hollywood studios, the Globes is usually a helpful advertising and marketing device that helps drive audiences to awards contenders forward of the Academy Awards, which this yr shall be held March 12. Up to now yr, no different awards physique has emerged as a Globes alternative. And with modest ticket gross sales so far for lots of the fall’s most acclaimed dramas, some within the trade will certainly hope to see the Globes restored to their former luster.

This yr, a number of the favorites embrace the metaverse journey “The whole lot All over the place all at As soon as,” Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical “The Fabelmans” and Martin McDonagh’s feuding associates drama “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The yr’s greatest box-office hit, “High Gun: Maverick,” too, might be within the combine. Might Cruise be a nominee once more?