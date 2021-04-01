Gold Plating Chemicals Market 2021 report explores the future trends, top companies development and forecasts
Global Gold Plating Chemicals Market is valued approximately USD 388.52 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Gold Plating gives decorative and long-lasting finishes to cutleries, jewelry, optical frames and other surfaces. Gold is one of the precious metals extensively used for plating different electronic components. The gold plating chemicals are often used to coat connectors, circuits, and semiconductors. The swelling production of electronics across the globe drives the market growth. Gold plating is often done on electronic parts to make them better resistant to corrosion. It also protects them against wear & tear and provides the remarkable ability to form thermocompression ponds. As per Statista revenue in consumer electronics segment amounted to USD 128 billion in 2019 and is expected to USD 181 billion by 2023. Moreover, as per national Bureau of Statistics, China40 billion chips were manufactured in the first quarter of 2018 an increase of 15.2% from 2017 and 420 million mobile phones were produced in the same year an increase of 0.5% from the previous year. The Indian subcontinent also has witnessed an increase in the electronics market. As per Indian cellular Association (ICA) the annual production of mobile phones in the country increased to 11 million in 2017 from 3 million in 2014 which makes the country accountable for 11% of the total global mobile phone production. Further, increasing focus on Product development and Innovation augments the market growth. Increasing adoption of semiconductors drives the market growth. As per Statista, the revenue from the semiconductors in Germany increased from USD 12.63 million in 2016 to USD 14.53 million in 2018. As the “Microelectronics from Germany – driver of innovation for digital economy” initiative is expected to witness USD 1.11 billion of investment in the German chip industry through to 2020. Also, additional investment of USD 2.60 billion is also projected in the same period for strengthening the country’s semiconductor industry. However, the use of cyanide which can cause side effects in human impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Gold Plating Chemicals market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the booming electronics and semiconductor industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly growing manufacturing sector along with rising consumer willingness to spend on advanced electronics would create lucrative growth prospects for the Gold Plating Chemicals market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Japan Pure Chemical Co., Ltd
Johnson Matthey Plc
Technic Inc.
Umicore
Legor Group Spa
Matsuda Sangyo Co. Ltd.
METALOR
American Elements
Hiemerle + Meule GmbH
Superchem Finishers
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Chemicals:
Potassium Gold Cyanide
Palladium Acetate
Sodium Succinate
Succinic Acid
EDTA
Others
By Type:
Cleaning Chemicals
Pre-Treaters
Electrolyte Solutions
Acids
Additives
Others
By Application:
Electronics
Printed Circuit Board
Connectors
Jewelry
Infrared Reflectors & Radar
Gold Plating Products
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Gold Plating Chemicals Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors