Gold Nanoparticles Market 2020: Industrial Forecast and Trends- BBI Solutions; Johnson Matthey; Meliorum Technologies, Inc
An excellent and precise market research report serves as a backbone for the business when it comes to thrive in the competition. Gold Nanoparticles Market report offers a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can plan the strategies accordingly. This Global Gold Nanoparticles Market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. The report is presented to the clients with full commitment and best possible service is assured depending upon the requirements.
Market Insights
Global gold nanoparticles market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of the research & development activities carried out by various manufacturers.
Gold nanoparticles also known as colloidal gold are smaller gold particles that have a diameter between 1-100 nanometres. These particles are utilized in a number of end-use applications such as in electronics, biomedical development, medical devices, sensors and various other areas. These nanoparticles are affected by the circumstances and the environment around them. Their applications are modified according to the need of the user.
Market Drivers:
• Advancements in technologies associated with nanoparticles is expected to drive the growth of the market
• Growth in demand for the product from various applicable end-users is expected to enhance the growth of the market
• Features and specific characteristics associated with gold nanoparticles making them more appropriate in comparison to others; this factor is expected to flourish the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
• Presence of strict regulations & compliances regarding the usage of nanomaterials; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market
• Vulnerable prices of gold is expected to hamper the growth of the market
Major Market Players Covered in the Gold Nanoparticles Market Are:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gold nanoparticles market are BBI Solutions; Johnson Matthey; Meliorum Technologies, Inc.; Expedeon Ltd.; Cytodiagnostics Inc.; nanoComposix; Cline Scientific; TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.; NANOPARTZ INC.; Aurion; Merck KGaA; NanoHybrids; Metalor; Creative Diagnostics; Spherotech, Inc.; American Elements; MKNano.com; Novarials Corporation; PlasmaChem GmbH; Nanoprobes, Inc. among others.
Global Gold Nanoparticles Market Scope and Market Size
By Application
• Life Sciences
• Imaging
o Cell
o Phantom
• Targeted Drug Delivery
• Sensors
• Proton Therapy
• In-Vitro Diagnostics
• Probes
• Catalysis
• Industrial
• Others
By End-Users
• Healthcare
o Dentistry
o Others
• Electronics
• Chemicals
• Others
o Cosmetics & Personal Care
o Glass
o Photometry
Regional Analysis
• Middle East and Africa
• North America
• South America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Gold Nanoparticles Market:
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
11. Company Landscape
12. Company Profiles
13. Related Reports
