Gold Nanoparticle Market Share 2021 | Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gold Nanoparticle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global gold nanoparticles market size experienced healthy growth during 2015-2020. Gold nanoparticles are particles of gold with a diameter of 1 to 100 nanometers (nm) that are used in biomedical and biotechnological sciences for their large surface area and bio-inertness. They have high electron conductivity, stability, and solubility, and are available in the form of nanospheres, nanocages, nanorods, nanoshells, nanocubes and nanoclusters.

Market Trends

The growing use of gold nanoparticles in the medical industry is the primary factor driving the market. These nanoparticles are utilized as optical imaging probes that detect biomarkers of various diseases, as well as in imaging procedures like positron emission tomography (PET), computed tomography (CT) and ultrasounds. Apart from this, the increasing use of nanoparticles in dentistry due to their intrinsic properties, like excellent absorption with less interference from bones and tissues, high scattering ability, and strong optoacoustic signals, has also provided a boost to the market. Furthermore, gold nanoparticles are widely used in the electronics industry to produce inks used in microchips, hard disks, and storage devices. Moreover, the rising expenditure on research and development (R&D) activities for developing injectable plant plastids to enhance biosynthesis are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

Breakup by Type:

Water Soluble

Oil Soluble

Others

Breakup by Application:

Imaging

Targeted Drug Delivery

Sensors

In Vitro Diagnostics

Probes

Catalysis

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Electronics

Healthcare

Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Agilent Technologies

BBI Solutions

Cline Scientific

Cytodiagnostics

Expedeon

Goldsol

Meliorum Technologies

Merck Group

Metalor Technologies International

Nanocomposix

NanoHybrids

Nanopartz

Sigma-Aldrich

Solaris Nanosciences Corporation

Tanaka Kikinzoku

