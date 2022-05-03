Gold Farm Designs: 5 best ways to make gold in Minecraft Bedrock Edition!!

Minecraft is divided into several genres, including sandbox, survival, exploration, and resource management, to mention a few. This article focuses on the last genre. Because of the nature of the game, players will require an abundance of materials in order to survive and thrive in the world of Minecraft. There are few resources that aid in survival more than gold. In this article, we can discuss some best gold farm designs in minecraft to make gold out.

When compared to other metals and commodities in the game, gold has very limited applications. Most of the time, the tools and armour that players can make are not really useful, nor are train systems, as ice routes and elytra outperform them.

However, gold has one great application that no other resource can match: the golden apple. This is a significant survival advantage for the gamer, and the only incentive to develop farms is gold.

What is the best way to make gold farm in Minecraft?

Gold ingots can be used to craft golden tools and armour. To securely traverse the Nether without being assaulted by piglins, you must wear golden armour. Diamonds can only be mined with tools that are golden or greater. Design your gold farm to make more gold in minecraft.

The scaffold is 22 blocks high from the centre of the glass pattern and on top of the trap doors. Create a 3×3 glass platform at the top. To do an AFK test, exit the game and return after an hour to see the results of your efforts. That is how an efficient Minecraft gold farm is constructed.

Must Read: How to download Latest Minecraft Snapshot 22w17a in Mobile or PC? What’s new in latest update?

Top 5 best gold farm design in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

5) Gravity fed dungeon farm

While this is the most inefficient design on the list, it compensates for it for one simple reason. This design can be used from the very first day of a fresh Minecraft world. They can use this farm as long as the player has access to a zombie or skeleton spawner.

Because of how mob spawners work in Minecraft, these dungeon spawners can spit out zombies or skeletons wearing gold armour. These mobs can occasionally drop said armour after being fed through the farm and destroyed by the player. If they do, the armour components can be melted down and turned into gold.

This should provide enough gold for a couple golden apples during the course of the player’s time in the world. This may not appear to be much, but it can mean the difference between a successful ender dragon or wither combat and a player’s death.

4) Gravity fed zombified piglin farm

This farm is extremely similar to the gravity-fed dungeon mob farm in that gravity is the primary means of disposing of gold-dropping monsters.

This farm makes use of zombified piglins that occasionally spawn when a nether portal is broken. Players can take advantage of this by regularly upgrading the lava and water bucket dispensers in order to consistently break and relight the portal. This makes zombified piglins appear in a water stream, where they will die in a hopper system.

While this farm is fundamentally the same as the dungeon spawner farm, it is significantly more efficient. Instead of relying on Minecraft’s RNG to deliver bits of gold armour to smelt down, the zombified piglins will drop the gold nuggets directly. Players can also get rotten flesh from this farm, which can be turned into emeralds with the help of a priest villager. This makes these two farms into one.

3) AKF trident killer

This farm is an improved variant of the gravity-fed zombified piglin farm. Many of the same ideas are used, such as spawning zombified piglins when a portal is broken so that the farm can get mobs.

The primary distinction is that gravity tubes do not harm pigeons. Instead, the player propels the creatures in a circle with pistons, then kills them with a thrown trident on the floor while wielding three looting swords. This significantly boosts the drop rate of the mobs, enhancing farm efficiency. This Minecraft farm will award the player with XP for each zombified piglin that is defeated.

2) Storage system trident AFK farm

This farm is nearly identical to the one before it. The main distinction is that it uses a variety of redstone components and game features to construct an automated item sorting system that will aid in the organisation and search of farm output chests.

This farm will give the same drops as the previous one, but it will also teach players the fundamentals of Minecraft’s automated storage systems, which can be used in other portions of a player’s base or even other farms.

1) Nether side turtle egg farm

This is the most advanced gold farm design that has been mentioned thus far. It employs a handful of the previously mentioned technologies, such as the piston trident killer, to great success, employing four of them on four different mob summoning platforms.

This farm takes advantage of zombified piglins’ faster spawn rates in the nether, as well as their eagerness to crush turtle eggs, to lure them into the fall trap and send them into the killbox.

When fully constructed, this farm can produce roughly two stacks of gold blocks per hour, which is more than enough gold for most Minecraft players.

Magma cubes can sometimes appear on the layers of this farm, which can stop zombified piglins from spawning. This is the only thing that could slow down this farm’s efficiency.

However, they tend to hop their way off the platform and despawn, so the problem is minor and should not have a significant impact on the farm’s rate. They should despawn in 30 seconds, even if they do not jump off the platform.

Where can i build a gold farm in minecraft?

Piglins spawn in large numbers in the nether, notably in the Nether Wastes. So this is where you’ll want to set up your gold mining operation. The gold farm operates by capturing Zombified Piglins and then safely murdering them in order to collect their riches. The best approach to accomplishing this is to dig a hole and cover it with trap doors.

Editor’s Recommendation