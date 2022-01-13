Goku unveils this new, even more powerful form

The new episode in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes franchise just revealed a whole new shape for Goku. The Super Saiyan Warrior actually developed a new form: the Super Saiyan Blue (which is also featured in Dragon Ball Super). Well, that transformation today has a name and an established origin.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Focus on this series

In 2018, Toei Animation studio decided to start producing a new Dragon Ball series. As Akira Toriyama continues to develop Dragon Ball Super, screenwriters Yuki Kadota and Yoshiyuki Suzuki have started production of a new animated series called Super Dragon Ball Heroes from the DBZ universe. This is an animated ONA that offers a story parallel to the classic continuity. Super Dragon Ball Heroes is therefore not a canon and chooses a different fate than the classic Dragon Ball saga. Historically, it is even after the events of Dragon Ball Super. The series therefore decides to take liberties by borrowing elements from DBS like Dragon Ball GT, such as the shape of Super Saiyan 4 (which doesn’t exist in the classic Dragon Ball universe).

The series again follows Goku and Vegeta’s training on the planet of Beerus (as in DBS). They are warned by Fû that Trunks has returned but has been captured. Accompanied by Maï, the duo set out to find their companion in order to free him. The show has been broadcast on the official Dragon Ball Heroes YouTube channel and the anime’s official website since July 1, 2018.

Goku’s new shape explained

As with all other Dragon Ball adventures, the focus is on the famous Goku. Over the years, the protagonist has unlocked an impressive amount of transformations throughout the series. More is known about his Super Saiyan Blue form thanks to Super Dragon Ball Heroes. An update has been made in Super Dragon Ball Heroes. It turns out that Goku can now draw his strength from Super Saiyan Blue: the power of the universal tree. Specifically, he succeeded in stealing the power of Fu, channeling it and transforming it into divine energy. A change that gave Goku his new strength and his transformation into Super Saiyan Blue.

Obviously, the Dragon Ball universe continues to expand Goku’s power. The tree of the universe was a great opportunity to justify the appearance of these new abilities. This new version of Super Saiyan Blue is even more powerful than the previous one and offers some slight modifications. For now, this new form is reserved for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes, but anything is possible with the DBZ universe, and maybe that transformation will end in the main timeline. In Dragon Ball Super, the universe evolves. Chapter 80 is due out soon, while a new film called Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is expected later this year.

Official names of these 2 new forms.

Goku “Super Saiyan Blue: Power of the Universe Tree”

Fuu (youth) “Complete recording of Dogidogi: Power of the Universe Tree”

Yes, this Goku is multiversal. #SDBH pic.twitter.com/AlGQ0edyB3

January 12, 2022