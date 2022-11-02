Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Suppose you are a positive wager for Wednesday evening’s estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot?

In that case, you could determine whether or not to take money, which might truly pay out $596.7 million, or select the $1.2 billion annuity possibility that’s twice as giant however is paid out over 29 years.

Winners of big jackpots almost at all times take the money, and monetary advisors say that is likely to be a mistake.

Nicholas Bunio, an authorized monetary planner from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, mentioned that even together with his experience, he would take an annuity as a result of it will so dramatically reduce his threat of creating poor funding selections.

“It lets you make a mistake right here and there,” Bunio mentioned. “Folks do not perceive there’s a potential for loss. They solely give attention to the potential for acquire.”

After all, it is good to understand that your likelihood of successful the jackpot is extremely small, at 1 in 292.2 million. That is why nobody has gained Powerball’s high prize since Aug. 3 — leading to 38 consecutive attracts with no jackpot winner.

All that shedding has let the Powerball jackpot develop to be the fourth-largest in U.S. historical past. If nobody wins Wednesday evening, the jackpot might grow to be the most important ever.

Powerball is performed in 45 states, in addition to Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.