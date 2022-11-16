GodLike Stalwart reveals their roster for PMGC 2022

The much-awaited PUBG Cell International Championship (PMGC) 2022 commenced on 10 November 2022. The 2-month event will see a complete of 51 groups competing for the coveted world championship trophy.

GodLike Stalwart, the South Asian champion and one of many main contenders for the title, has a famous person roster collaborating within the occasion. The crew has been positioned in Group Inexperienced within the first leg of the PMGC League Stage, with matches beginning on 17 November.

GodLike Stalwart roster for PMGC 2022

Suhbat ‘Motion’ Galtsalam UnuBold ‘Pika’ Erkhembayar Burenbayar ‘Prime’ Altangerel Bilguutei ‘Skryy’ Bayasgalan Jargalsaihan ‘Senetor’ Batkhurel (Coach)

The roster consists of the identical 4 gamers which have been with the crew for the reason that very begin. The gamers are from Mongolia, however the group is ready up in India.

The squad rose to reputation once they gained the PMCO Spring Wildcard 2021 with Workforce Astra Academy. They certified for the first-ever South Asian Professional League Championship and have been capable of win that as nicely with out succumbing to stress.

The crew was not a one-hit-wonder, and so they proved this by securing the third rank in PMPL: SA and MENA Championship 2021 and qualifying for PMGC the place they stood seventh, beating groups like Damwon Kia and A7 Esports.

This made the crew assured of their talents as they gained each the PMPL South Asia Spring and the PMPL SA Championship 2022 Spring. GodLike Stalwart did not cease right here and occupied third place within the PMWI (World Invitational) 2022. With an outstanding 12 months up to now, the crew will look ahead to carrying that momentum into the occasion, and it will likely be attention-grabbing to see how GodLike Stalwart tackles different prime groups.

With a string of outstanding performances and a number of other awards, TOP wants no introduction. He performed a key function in his crew’s success within the South Asian area and was named the Professional League: South Asia MVP for each seasons.

Motion, one other frontline assaulter for the crew, has impressed followers along with his agile gameplay. He was MVP on the PMWI 2022 Primary Occasion and was among the many prime fraggers on the South Asian Championship.

Skryy, however, has been a superb help for the crew. He not solely supplies cowl hearth but in addition helps with different backend duties. He gained the medic award on the earlier PMGC. Pika has been the spine of the crew. His methods and rotations are on level, and his gun recreation is second to none.

