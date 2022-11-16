God of War Ragnarok’s secret ending explained

That’s proper, God of Struggle Ragnarok has a secret ending! When you overcome Odin, say farewell to Atreus, and start the gradual stroll all the way down to Midgard, there may be some further content material. Fortunately, it’s very straightforward to search out and full the hidden ending. After you be taught that there’s extra to do within the 9 Realms, you’ll be in a narrative known as Past Ragnarok.

Freya and Mimir will insist that Kratos has unfinished enterprise in God of Struggle Ragnarok, akin to coping with the specter of Gna. Fortunately, Kratos is not going to should combat via the Berserker Souls, the Muspelheim Trials, or something like that to get the key ending. However what’s the important thing to discovering this ending?

Being particular person and saying farewell to a good friend. In any case, Brok was a beloved good friend and a memorable character. It is solely becoming for Kratos to bid adieu and provides Brok a correct Viking funeral. His funeral is your secret ending.

Observe: Incorporates main spoilers for the tip and post-game of God of Struggle Ragnarok

Extra heartbreak awaits on the finish of God of Struggle Ragnarok

After coming down from the mountain the place you left the remainder of the characters you probably did battle alongside in God of Struggle Ragnarok, you possibly can transfer on together with your life. Nevertheless, cease by the close by Dwarven Forge, the place Lunda awaits. I think about you are able to do this at any forge, however there’s one a small trek away.

Lunda will inform Kratos that there will probably be a funeral for Brok in Svartalfheim quickly. It will unlock A Viking Funeral as a Favour. Kratos confirms he’ll attend, after which it’s left at that. To kick this off, head again to the tavern in Nidavellir.

A number of acquainted faces will wait, every with a comic story about Brok. It’s a really somber second, however because it considerations Brok, it’s additionally nonetheless fairly comical. Durlin, Lunda, and Raeb could have one thing to say.

Work together with Brok’s corpse and watch the cutscene that comes subsequent. The subsequent step takes place on the Sverd Sands, which you’ll teleport to through Mystic Gateway, or you possibly can journey there in case you nonetheless have issues to do in Svartalfheim. Whichever works for you, simply get there to proceed this God of Struggle Ragnarok Favour.

You’ll cross the water through the raft you utilized in The Quest For Tyr and arrive on the funeral. Brok’s physique lies in wait, and there’s one other cutscene. Fortunately, Sindri will present up for the funeral, although he is not going to keep lengthy. He solely exhibits as much as gentle his brother’s physique and snaps again out of existence.

“I like you, Brok.”

It is a heartbreaking second as Sindri says his farewell to his brother. It’s not clear who he blames for Brok’s demise at this level. He initially blamed Atreus, however Sindri was the one who revived Brok with out a piece of his soul when he died the primary time.

Watching this second gives you the Funeral For a Pal trophy, full A Viking Funeral in God of Struggle Ragnarok, and is the key ending to the sport. You’ll get one other set of credit with an attractive tune taking part in. After these credit roll, you can begin again the place you left off and resume finishing post-game actions in God of Struggle Ragnarok if you want.



