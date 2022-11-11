God of War Ragnarok – Where to find Odin’s Ravens in Alfheim

God of Struggle Ragnarok options a number of collectibles and facet quests for gamers to finish. Odin’s Ravens return in Ragnarok and will be killed in trade for XP and useful rewards.

There are a complete of 48 Ravens within the recreation, and they’re unfold throughout the 9 Realms. This information will deal with the Ravens in Alfheim.

#GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE! On behalf of everybody right here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our growth companions, thanks to our fantastic followers for supporting us. Each one that touched this recreation put their all into it, we hope you like it as a lot as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE! On behalf of everybody right here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our growth companions, thanks to our fantastic followers for supporting us. Each one that touched this recreation put their all into it, we hope you like it as a lot as we do 💙 https://t.co/N7IR9p2jCD

Notice: Minor spoilers for God of Struggle Ragnarok will comply with. Reader discretion is suggested.

Finding Odin’s Ravens in Alfheim in God of Struggle Ragnarok

There are a complete of 10 Ravens to seek out in Alfheim. Six of them will be found in your first journey to the realm. The opposite 4 can be out there as soon as gamers unlock the Draupnir Spear and return to the area in a while.

The situation of every of Odin’s Ravens in Alfheim is detailed beneath:

Raven location in The Strond: This Raven will be discovered perched on high of a tree on the trail towards the Temple of Gentle. It’s accessible simply earlier than gamers come to the purple Twilight Stone.

This Raven will be discovered perched on high of a tree on the trail towards the Temple of Gentle. It’s accessible simply earlier than gamers come to the purple Twilight Stone. Raven location within the Temple of Gentle: Enter the realm and head down the ledge on the finish of the spiral staircase to come back throughout a door. The Raven will be seen behind a metallic gate surrounded by some Purple Twilight Stone. Intention and throw your axe on the stone to have it bounce off and kill the Raven.

Enter the realm and head down the ledge on the finish of the spiral staircase to come back throughout a door. The Raven will be seen behind a metallic gate surrounded by some Purple Twilight Stone. Intention and throw your axe on the stone to have it bounce off and kill the Raven. Second Raven location within the Temple of Gentle: The second Raven will be noticed perched on a platform throughout the steps. Transfer to the far finish of the room simply earlier than the exit to seek out it.

The second Raven will be noticed perched on a platform throughout the steps. Transfer to the far finish of the room simply earlier than the exit to seek out it. Raven location in The Canyons: Gamers can acquire entry to The Canyon after finishing ‘Groa’s Secret’ in the principle marketing campaign. The Canyon results in The Barrens desert and the dwarven store. The lone Raven will be noticed circling to the best of the store.

Gamers can acquire entry to The Canyon after finishing ‘Groa’s Secret’ in the principle marketing campaign. The Canyon results in The Barrens desert and the dwarven store. The lone Raven will be noticed circling to the best of the store. Raven location in The Barrens: The Raven will be discovered perched upon a tree to the west, close to the construction containing a Lore Marker and a Legendary Chest.

The Raven will be discovered perched upon a tree to the west, close to the construction containing a Lore Marker and a Legendary Chest. Second Raven location in The Barrens: The second Raven will be discovered within the left eye of the large bone skeleton up north, reverse the situation of the primary Raven.

Raven location in The Forbidden Sands: The Raven will be discovered behind the troll statue within the southwest space.

The Raven will be discovered behind the troll statue within the southwest space. Second Raven location in The Forbidden Sands: The second raven will be seen flying in a circle in entrance of Freyr’s statue, west of The Burrows.

The second raven will be seen flying in a circle in entrance of Freyr’s statue, west of The Burrows. Third Raven location in The Forbidden Sands: Yet one more Raven will be discovered perched atop the massive rock formation the place Kratos battles towards a Frost Phantom. It’s on the far proper of the construction.

Yet one more Raven will be discovered perched atop the massive rock formation the place Kratos battles towards a Frost Phantom. It’s on the far proper of the construction. Fourth Raven location in The Forbidden Sands: The ultimate Raven on this area is the trickiest to seek out in God of Struggle Ragnarok. Destroy the rubble exterior the doorway to the library to disclose a crawlspace. Enter the crawlspace to seek out the Raven flying in your left facet.

What’s the reward for killing all of Odin’s Ravens in God of Struggle Ragnarok?

There are a complete of six out there rewards for killing all of Odin’s Ravens within the 9 Realms. The Raven Tree in Niflheim will reward gamers with Chests to unlock.

Finishing the ‘Eyes of Odin’ Favour by killing all of the 48 Ravens unlocks the total Raven Tears Armor set for Kratos. It’s a useful endgame set with therapeutic skills, making it wonderful for the more durable challenges and boss fights in God of Struggle Ragnarok.

God of Struggle Ragnarok was developed by Santa Monica Studio and revealed by Sony Interactive Leisure for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Professional, and PlayStation 5 consoles. A sequel to 2018’s God of Struggle, Ragnarok was launched worldwide on November 9, 2022, to a universally optimistic response from critics and followers alike.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



