God of War Ragnarok nominated across multiple categories at The Game Awards 2022, including Game of the Year

The nominations for the 2022 iteration of The Sport Awards have been introduced, revealing a ton of recognizable nominees in addition to a couple of surprises. Nonetheless, one title that’s definitely not a shock is Santa Monica Studio’s God of Warfare Ragnarok.

The Sport Awards 2022 ceremony has a whopping 31 classes of awards to present out. God of Warfare Ragnarok has been nominated in 9 classes (with 10 nominations), surpassing all different video games inside its style. It is a feat that even its most evident competitor, Elden Ring, hasn’t been capable of pull off.

The Sport Awards is among the greatest award ceremonies for gaming. It has been held yearly since 2014 and is sort of at all times held in early December.

The Sport Awards honor every thing achieved by the gaming trade in a given yr. This time, the ceremony can be held on the Microsoft Theater, which sits within the coronary heart of Los Angeles. The occasion may also be livestreamed.

Which video games is God of Warfare Ragnarok going up towards at The Sport Awards 2022?

God of Warfare Ragnarok has been nominated within the following classes at The Sport Awards 2022:

Sport of the 12 months

Greatest Sport Path

Greatest Narrative

Greatest Artwork Path

Greatest Rating and Music

Greatest Audio Design

Greatest Efficiency

Innovation in Accessibility

Greatest Motion/Journey

Santa Monica Studio’s behemoth will go up towards Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, A Plague Story: Requiem, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 within the “Sport of the 12 months” class.

Within the “Greatest Sport Path” class, each GOTY nominee retains its spot aside from A Plague Story: Requiem and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, that are changed by Immortality.

The “Greatest Narrative” class pits God of Warfare Ragnarok towards A Plague Story: Requiem, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and Immortality. The “Greatest Artwork Path” class provides Scorn and Stray to the combo.

Bear McCreary’s rating pits God of Warfare Ragnarok towards the next composers and video games within the “Greatest Rating and Music” class:

Olivier Deriviere – A Plague Story: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh – Elden Ring

Two Feathers – Metallic: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda – Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The “Greatest Audio Design” class sees God of Warfare Ragnarok going up towards Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare 2, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7.

The “Greatest Efficiency” class sees not one however two nominations for God of Warfare Ragnarok. Christopher Decide, who portrays Kratos, and Sunny Suljic, who performs Atreus, are each nominated for his or her respective roles.

The “Greatest Motion/Journey” class retains God of Warfare Ragnarok, A Plague Story: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, and Stray from the Sport of the 12 months class. The final nominee is Tunic, an indie sport by Finji, a sport studio from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The “Innovation in Accessibility” class has God of Warfare Ragnarok competing with the likes of As Nightfall Falls, The Final of Us Half 1, Return to Monkey Island, and The Quarry.

Followers can be pleased to listen to of God of Warfare Ragnarok’s many nominations at The Sport Awards 2022.

The sport has lived as much as expectations as a sequel to the unique, which gained the “Sport of the 12 months” award in 2018. God of Warfare beat the likes of Purple Lifeless Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Murderer’s Creed Odyssey within the class.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



