GO Player of the Decade

Skilled Counter-Strike: World Offensive participant Oleksander “s1mple” has lengthy been thought of the best participant in CS:GO historical past, and now he can formally declare that title. Though he and Natus Vincere had been eradicated by FURIA Esports within the quarterfinals of IEM Rio 2022, the Ukrainian AWPer was awarded the title of Participant of the Decade by ESL.

The award got here down to 2 finalists, the opposite being Astralis AWPer Nicolai “dev1ce.” Though a robust case might be made for both participant, s1mple finally got here away with the award.

ESL host Eefje “Sjokz” offered him with the award and requested him to replicate on the final ten years. He expressed his love for the sport, together with a want to assist it develop. s1mple acknowledged:

“The sport modified my life and I simply need to play, play, play.”

s1mple named CS:GO Participant of the Decade

The continued Intel Excessive Masters 2022 match in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil marks the primary main championship since Counter-Strike: World Offensive’s ten-year anniversary.

The aggressive first-person shooter has been a power within the esports scene since its preliminary launch in August 2012 and has seen its justifiable share of legendary moments, groups, and gamers.

ESL created an award for Participant of the Decade, recognizing the participant who has had essentially the most impression on the CS:GO scene all through its ten-year lifespan. Whereas there have been greater than a handful of doubtless deserving gamers, longtime NAVI member s1mple got here away with the award.

A local of Ukraine, he has performed within the skilled CS:GO scene since 2013. In his nine-year skilled profession, he has received a document 21 HLTV MVP awards, profitable Participant of the 12 months in 2019 and 2021, in addition to runner-up in 2018 and 2020. He and Natus Vincere additionally received the PGL Main 2021 in Stolkholm, Sweden.

Whereas accepting the award on stage in Rio, he mirrored on his ten-year historical past with the sport, beginning with him being banned for dishonest across the age of 14 or 15. Whereas there are a lot of conflicting experiences as to how he cheated, or whether or not he cheated in CS:GO or Counter-Strike 1.6, s1mple claimed it was not in CS:GO.

Throughout his interview with Sjokz, he claimed that CS:GO modified his life and expressed his continued curiosity in taking part in the sport. He additionally cited the fanbase and its development as causes for immense pleasure and pleasure. The legendary participant acknowledged:

“After I see extra followers, and completely different followers, I am extra excited. That is why I play.”

When requested to present his final phrases to the followers earlier than exiting the stage, he thanked all of them and expressed his love for them.

“I like you guys. Thanks.”

Though s1mple and NAVI misplaced within the quarterfinals, he will not be left empty-handed, taking house the trophy and title for Participant of the Decade.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



