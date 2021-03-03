GNSS Simulators Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in GNSS Simulators Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and GNSS Simulators industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, GNSS Simulators Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global GNSS simulators market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 191.14 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the availability of test data after the simulations are carried out for further independent analysis, while carrying out these simulations in a safe secure laboratory instead of open-area.

GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) simulators provide a virtual testing environment for GNSS receivers and related systems. This simulator helps in detecting the effectiveness of the components associated with GNSS by creating virtual simulations of vehicles, satellite navigation and other atmospheric modifications. This simulator helps detect whether the GNSS system is operating according to the parameters required in real-time while facing the challenges the navigation system might face in real-time during its application.

Market Drivers:

Reduces the costs associated with approval process while ensuring that high quality devices are commercialised

Reduces the time-period required for the estimation of effectiveness of GNSS receivers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of required infrastructure for proper functioning of GNSS simulations; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global GNSS Simulators Market

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Type

Single Channel

Multichannel

By GNNS Receiver

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Galileo

GLObalnaya NAvigatsionnaya Sputnikovaya Sistema (GLONASS)

BeiDou

Others

By Application

Navigation

Mapping

Surveying

Location-Based Services

Vehicle Assistance Systems

Others

By Vertical

Military & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Marine

Aerospace

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Orolia announced that they had acquired Skydel Solutions. This will provide consumers of Orolia with greater capabilities in providing GPS/GNSS solutions in applications where the detection of faults in GNSS operations is of utmost importance. This acquisition will also improve the current innovations in solutions available with Orolia providing real-time data with the utilization of GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) and SDR (Software-Defined Radios).

In September 2018, ROHDE&SCHWARZ announced the addition of capabilities to their “SMW200A GNSS Simulator”, with the inclusion of GPS L5 and Galileo E5 simulation services available with the simulator. The addition provides greater test scenarios capabilities with greater complicated designs and frequency bands.

Competitive Analysis

Global GNSS simulators market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of GNSS simulators market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global GNSS simulators market are Spirent Communications; ROHDE&SCHWARZ; Orolia; SYNTONY GNSS; CAST Navigation, LLC; Accord Software & Systems Private Limited; IFEN; Racelogic Limited; TeleOrbit GmbH; Jackson Labs Technologies, Inc.; iP-Solutions; WORK Microwave GmbH; Hyper Tech; Qascom; M3Systems; NavtechGPS; TeleConsult Austria GmbH; Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd.; Saluki Technology and Testforce International among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of GNSS Simulators market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on GNSS Simulators market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the GNSS Simulators market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in GNSS Simulators market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

