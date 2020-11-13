GNSS simulators market Development Factors And Business Development Strategies | CAST Navigation, LLC; Accord Software & Systems Private Limited; IFEN; Racelogic Limited
Companies willing to accomplish an effectual business growth should adopt market research report like this GNSS simulators report which seems to be very vital in this rapidly changing marketplace. While formulating this market report, absolute industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology are merged together very well to advance user experience. The GNSS simulators report brings to notice many points regarding ICT industry and market. These are mainly explained with respect to market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology as major topics of this GNSS simulators report. It also gives details about market drivers and market restraints which aids businesses in guessing about reducing or increasing the production of specific product.
Global GNSS simulators market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 191.14 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the availability of test data after the simulations are carried out for further independent analysis, while carrying out these simulations in a safe secure laboratory instead of open-area.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global GNSS simulators market are Spirent Communications; ROHDE&SCHWARZ; Orolia; SYNTONY GNSS; CAST Navigation, LLC; Accord Software & Systems Private Limited; IFEN; Racelogic Limited; TeleOrbit GmbH; Jackson Labs Technologies, Inc.; iP-Solutions; WORK Microwave GmbH; Hyper Tech; Qascom; M3Systems; NavtechGPS; TeleConsult Austria GmbH; Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd.; Saluki Technology and Testforce International among others.
Market Drivers:
- Reduces the costs associated with approval process while ensuring that high quality devices are commercialised
- Reduces the time-period required for the estimation of effectiveness of GNSS receivers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Absence of required infrastructure for proper functioning of GNSS simulations; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global GNSS Simulators Market
By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Type
- Single Channel
- Multichannel
By GNNS Receiver
- Global Positioning System (GPS)
- Galileo
- GLObalnaya NAvigatsionnaya Sputnikovaya Sistema (GLONASS)
- BeiDou
- Others
By Application
- Navigation
- Mapping
- Surveying
- Location-Based Services
- Vehicle Assistance Systems
- Others
By Vertical
- Military & Defense
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Marine
- Aerospace
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2019, Orolia announced that they had acquired Skydel Solutions. This will provide consumers of Orolia with greater capabilities in providing GPS/GNSS solutions in applications where the detection of faults in GNSS operations is of utmost importance. This acquisition will also improve the current innovations in solutions available with Orolia providing real-time data with the utilization of GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) and SDR (Software-Defined Radios).
- In September 2018, ROHDE&SCHWARZ announced the addition of capabilities to their “SMW200A GNSS Simulator”, with the inclusion of GPS L5 and Galileo E5 simulation services available with the simulator. The addition provides greater test scenarios capabilities with greater complicated designs and frequency bands.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
