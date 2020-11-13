GNSS simulators market Development Factors And Business Development Strategies | CAST Navigation, LLC; Accord Software & Systems Private Limited; IFEN; Racelogic Limited

Companies willing to accomplish an effectual business growth should adopt market research report like this GNSS simulators report which seems to be very vital in this rapidly changing marketplace. While formulating this market report, absolute industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology are merged together very well to advance user experience. The GNSS simulators report brings to notice many points regarding ICT industry and market. These are mainly explained with respect to market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology as major topics of this GNSS simulators report. It also gives details about market drivers and market restraints which aids businesses in guessing about reducing or increasing the production of specific product.

Global GNSS simulators market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 191.14 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the availability of test data after the simulations are carried out for further independent analysis, while carrying out these simulations in a safe secure laboratory instead of open-area.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global GNSS simulators market are Spirent Communications; ROHDE&SCHWARZ; Orolia; SYNTONY GNSS; CAST Navigation, LLC; Accord Software & Systems Private Limited; IFEN; Racelogic Limited; TeleOrbit GmbH; Jackson Labs Technologies, Inc.; iP-Solutions; WORK Microwave GmbH; Hyper Tech; Qascom; M3Systems; NavtechGPS; TeleConsult Austria GmbH; Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd.; Saluki Technology and Testforce International among others.

Market Drivers:

Reduces the costs associated with approval process while ensuring that high quality devices are commercialised

Reduces the time-period required for the estimation of effectiveness of GNSS receivers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of required infrastructure for proper functioning of GNSS simulations; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global GNSS Simulators Market

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Type

Single Channel

Multichannel

By GNNS Receiver

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Galileo

GLObalnaya NAvigatsionnaya Sputnikovaya Sistema (GLONASS)

BeiDou

Others

By Application

Navigation

Mapping

Surveying

Location-Based Services

Vehicle Assistance Systems

Others

By Vertical

Military & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Marine

Aerospace

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Orolia announced that they had acquired Skydel Solutions. This will provide consumers of Orolia with greater capabilities in providing GPS/GNSS solutions in applications where the detection of faults in GNSS operations is of utmost importance. This acquisition will also improve the current innovations in solutions available with Orolia providing real-time data with the utilization of GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) and SDR (Software-Defined Radios).

In September 2018, ROHDE&SCHWARZ announced the addition of capabilities to their “SMW200A GNSS Simulator”, with the inclusion of GPS L5 and Galileo E5 simulation services available with the simulator. The addition provides greater test scenarios capabilities with greater complicated designs and frequency bands.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

