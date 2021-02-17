Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market 2020 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Fujie Pharmaceutical, QHL Pharma, Select Botanical

The Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) market was valued at 30500 Million US$ in 2021 and is projected to reach 45700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Glycyrrhetinic Acid (also known as Enoxolone or glycyrrhetic acid) is a pentacyclic triterpenoid derivative of the beta-amyrin type obtained from the hydrolysis of glycyrrhizic acid, which was obtained from the herb liquorice. It is used in flavoring and it masks the bitter taste of drugs like aloe and quinine. It is effective in the treatment of peptic ulcer and also has expectorant (antitussive) properties. It has some additional Electronics & Softwarermacological properties including antiviral, antifungal, antiprotozoal, and antibacterial activities.

Request for Sample Copy of this report: (SPECIAL OFFER: UP TO 25% DISCOUNT FOR A LIMITED TIME)

https://www.reportsnmarkets.com/request_sample.php?id=98495

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market: Fujie Pharmaceutical, QHL Pharma, Select Botanical, Indena, Alchem International, TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals and others.

Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market on the basis of Types are:

HPLC < 95%

HPLC 95%-98%

HPLC > 98%

On the basis of Application , the Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Others

Get Reasonable Discount on this Premium Report @:

https://www.reportsnmarkets.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=98495

Regional Analysis For Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Buy Exclusive Report:

https://www.reportsnmarkets.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=98495

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:

1- Country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

2- Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

3- 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points

Please connect with our sales team (sales@reportsnmarkets.com).

Contact Us:

Reports N Markets,

125 High Street, Boston, MA 02110

sales@reportsnmarkets.com

+1 617 671 0092