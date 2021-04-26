Glycol Ethers Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027
The expansion of major end-use industries and associated elevated demand for glycol ethers, the rising demand for water-based surface coatings, have resulted in boosting the Glycol Ethers market.
The global glycol ethers market is forecast to reach USD 7.82 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Glycol ethers [GE], with both alcohol and ether functional group in the same molecule, are considered to be one of the versatile organic solvents. These compounds are characterized by traits like chemical stability, excellent solvency, and compatibility with water along with various other organic solvents. The dual functionality of this solvent contributes to its unique solvency properties. The solvent is mild-odored that can be used in manufacturing resins, oils. GE also acts as a coupling agent for various organic or water systems.
The comprehensive analysis of the Glycol Ethers market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Glycol Ethers market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Glycol Ethers industry.
The Glycol Ethers research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
The DowDuPont Chemical Company, BASF SE, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries, N.V., Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Shell), Eastman Chemical Company, Sasol, Nippon Nyukazai Co. Ltd., India Glycols Limited and FBC Chemical.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Glycol Ethers market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Glycol Ethers market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Glycol Ethers industry throughout the forecast period.
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- P-series
- E-series
End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Paints and Coatings
- Pharmaceuticals
- Printing
- Cosmetics and Personal Care
- Electronics
- Others
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Solvent
- Hydraulic and Brake Fluid
- Anti-Icing Agent
- Chemical Intermediate
Glycol Ethers market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Glycol Ethers Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Glycol Ethers Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Glycol Ethers market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Glycol Ethers industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Glycol Ethers industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Glycol Ethers industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Glycol Ethers market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
