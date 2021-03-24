Glycerin Market Outlook to 2027: Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by Cargill, Godrej Industries, P&G Chemicals

Market Introduction

Glycerin is a polyol compound, also known as glycerol, found widely in natural free form or the form of an ester. Glycerin usually produced as a byproduct of soap making and biodiesel production. In food, beverage and tobacco industries, glycerin often used as a humectant, solvent, a sweetener, and a thickening agent. Food products are being preserved by the glycerin. Glycerin is also utilized in personal care and pharma applications such as skin lotions, mouthwashes, cough medicines, drug solvents, serums, vaccines, and suppositories, etc. Glycerin is used as a medium of protection to the red blood cells, sperm cells, eye corneas, and other living tissues by freezing them. Glycerin is applied as antifreeze in the automotive and used as a chemical intermediate for the production of various chemicals like propylene glycol, epichlorohydrin, propanediol, and others.

Scope of the Report

The “Global Glycerin Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Glycerin market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, end user, and geography. The global Glycerin market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Glycerin market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Glycerin Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

Request Sample Pages of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005764/

Segmentation:

The glycerin market is segmented on the basis of product process, source, grade, application.

On the basis of process, the glycerin market is segmented into, transesterification, saponification, fat splitting.

On the basis of source, the glycerin market is segmented into, vegetable oils, biodiesel, soaps, synthetic.

On the basis of grade, the glycerin market is segmented into, technical grade, pharmaceutical grade.

On the basis of application, the glycerin market is segmented into, industrial Application, chemical Intermediate.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Glycerin Market Research include:

Cargill Incorporated

Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. Kg

Croda International PLC

Emery Oleochemicals

Godrej Industries

IOI Oleochemicals

KAO Corporation

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

P&G Chemicals

PT Smart TBK

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Glycerin market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Glycerin market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Order a copy of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005764/

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get value of their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com