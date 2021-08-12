Gluten-Free Products Market Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast Till 2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gluten-Free Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global gluten-free products market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye and barley that contains significant amounts of fats and salt. Products made from this protein have adverse health effects, especially for people having gluten intolerance. The consumption of gluten products affects the small intestine of these individuals, thereby causing diarrhea, abdominal pain, bloating, forgetfulness and irritation. Owing to increasing inclination towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle among individuals, manufacturers are focusing on introducing gluten-free (GF) products around the world.

Global Gluten-Free Products Market Trends:

Gluten-free products have proven to be beneficial for people fighting with chronic gastrointestinal disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and various gluten-related diseases, including gluten ataxia and celiac disease. Furthermore, owing to growing health-consciousness, there has been a rise in the consumption of gluten-free foods and the adoption of a gluten-free lifestyle across the globe. Manufacturers are investing significantly in developing gluten-free ready-to-eat (RTE) meals to cater to the diversified tastes of the increasing working population. The rising demand for weight management programs is also catalyzing market growth as gluten-free food products form an integral part of the diet charts of such programs. Moreover, increasing research and development (R&D) activities to improve the texture and nutritional value of gluten-free products by adding bovine plasma proteins are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global gluten-free products market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Summary:

Based on the product type, bakery products (breads, rolls, buns, and cakes; cookies, crackers, wafers, and biscuits; and baking mixes and flours) are the most preferred product category. Other major segments include snacks and ready-to-eat (RTE) products, pizzas and pastas, condiments and dressings, and others.

The market has been segregated on the basis of the source into animal and plant. Animal sources include dairy and meat products, whereas rice and corn, oilseeds and pulses, and others are the plant sources.

On the basis of the distribution channel, gluten-free products are majorly sold through conventional stores, including grocery stores, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs and online retailers. Specialty stores (bakery stores, confectionery stores and gourmet stores) and drugstores and pharmacies are the other distribution channels for the gluten-free products.

Region-wise, North America holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include The Kraft Heinz Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Boulder Brands Inc., General Mills, Inc., Pinnacle Foods Inc., The Kellogg Company, Hero Group, Freedom Nutritional Products Limited, Warburtons Limited, Barilla Group, Glutamel, Raisio Group, Dr. Schär AG, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (DPE) Limited, Alara Wholefoods Ltd., Genius Foods Ltd., Enjoy Life Foods and Silly Yak Foods Pty. Ltd.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Bakery Products Breads, Rolls, Buns, and Cakes Cookies, Crackers, Wafers, and Biscuits Baking Mixes & Flours

Snacks & RTE Products

Pizzas & Pastas

Condiments & Dressings

Others

Market Breakup by Source:

Animal Source Dairy Meat

Plant Source Rice and Corn Oilseeds and Pulses Others



Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Conventional Stores Grocery Stores Mass Merchandisers Warehouse Clubs Online Retailers

Specialty Stores Bakery Stores Confectionery Stores Gourmet Stores

Drugstores & Pharmacies

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

