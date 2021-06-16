Gluten free flour Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2027

Gluten-free diet helps to reduce gluten content from the body. Gluten is a type of protein, which is found in several grains such as wheat, rye, barley, and others. A gluten-free diet is the only recommended treatment for patients suffering from celiac diseases and showing symptoms of intolerance such as chronic diarrhea and vomiting. Various healthy foods, which are naturally gluten free such as beans, fresh eggs, fish, seeds, most dairy products, and fresh meat are helpful for the treatment of patients suffering from celiac diseases. People who are found to have a non-celiac gluten sensitivity may also benefit from gluten-free diet. Gluten-free flours are original food products developed for people who are sensitive to gluten. Various types of gluten-free products include savories, pizza & pasta, baked flours, cereals & snacks, and others. Gluten-free flour is rich in protein, and is used for thickening sauces and soups.

The global gluten-free flours market is witnessing significant growth, owing to development of the global processed food industry, increase in consumption of gluten-free products by aging population, and growth in urbanization. In addition, rise in prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and other health issues; increase in need for body energy & weight management;, surge in consumer preference for gluten-free flours are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the demand for gluten-free flours. However, lack of awareness, especially in developing economies, towards the benefits of gluten-free flours and its high cost as compared to wheat flours hamper the growth of the market.

The global gluten free flour market is segmented on the basis of type, source, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into amaranth flour, corn flours, maize flours, coconut flours, bean flours, and others. By source, it is bifurcated into cereals and legumes. Applications covered in the study include bread & bakery products, soaps & sauces, ready-to-eat products, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global market are focusing on key market strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Some Of The Key Players In The Global Market Include:

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

Sunopta Inc.

Cargill, Incorporated

The Scoular Company

Enjoy Life Foods LLC

Parrish and Heimbecker

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Hain Celestial Group Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023 to assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue.

The region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and the value chain analysis to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

Gluten Free Flour Market Key Segments:

By Type

Amaranth Flour

Corn Flours

Maize Flours

Coconut Flours

Bean Flours

Others

By Source

Cereals

Legumes

By Application

Bread & Bakery Products

Soups & Sauces

Ready-to-eat Products

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Spain UK Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil KSA South Africa Rest of LAMEA



