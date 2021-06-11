Gluten-free Flour Market 2021: Future Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2028

Global Gluten-free Flour Market – Scope of the Report

Gluten is a kind of protein that is found in different grains; for example, grain, wheat, rye, and different oats. A gluten-free diet is the main treatment suggested for patients experiencing celiac disease and showing symptoms of intolerance such as vomiting and chronic diarrhea. Gluten is found in several grains such as wheat, rye, barley, and others. Gluten-free flours are novel nourishment items created from these sources for individuals who are sensitive to gluten. Factors such as the increase in consumption of gluten-free products, development of the global processed food industry, and growth in urbanization are responsible for the significant growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape Gluten-free Flour Market: Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Sunopta Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, The Scoular Company, Enjoy Life Foods LLC, Parrish and Heimbecker, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Hain Celestial Group Inc., General Mills, Inc., Associated British Foods Plc

The rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases has favored product demand. Increasing instances of diseases, most notably chronic and non-communicable diseases leading to disability or death, have bolstered the demand for gluten-free products. A gluten-free diet is a recommended treatment for patients suffering from celiac diseases. Growing healthcare concerns such as obesity, diabetes, and other health issues, weight management, increase in need of body energy are some other factors expected to increase the demand for gluten-free flours market

The global gluten-free flour market is segmented on the basis of product type and source. On the basis ofproduct type, the gluten-free flour market is segmented into, amaranth flour, corn flour, maize flour coconut flour, bean flourand others. By source the gluten-free flour market is bifurcated into cereals and legumes. Based on application, the gluten-free flour market is segmented into bread and bakery products, soups and sauces, ready-to-eat products and others.

To comprehend global Gluten-free Flour market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Gluten-free Flourzil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

