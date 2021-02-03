Gluten-free Beer Market 2021: Future Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Demands and Revenue Report scrutinized in the new analysis

Gluten-free beers are beers brewed from gluten-free grains like rice, sorghum, millet, etc. Gluten-free beers are targeted towards people with gluten intolerance, celiac diseases, and dermatitis herpetiformis. In the US, gluten-free beers are regulated by the FDA instead of the TTB (Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau). Beers containing less than 20 ppm of gluten are usually marketed as gluten-free in the US, Canada, and Europe.

Key Players:

1. Brasserie De Brunehaut S.A.

2. Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub

3. Joseph James Brewing Company Inc.

4. Lakefront Brewery Inc.

5. Les Brasseurs Sans Gluten Inc.

6. New Belgium Brewing Company, Inc.

7. New Planet Beer Co.

8. Omission Brewing Co.

9. Stone Brewing Co.

10. Whistler Brewing Company

Market Segmentation:

The global gluten-free beer market is segmented on the basis of type, raw material, and packaging. On the basis of type, the gluten-free beer market is segmented into, gluten-free beer and gluten-reduced beer. On the basis of raw material, the market is bifurcated into, corn, barley, sorghum, millet, and others. Based on packaging, the global gluten-free beer market is segmented into, cans, bottles, and others.

The Table of Content for Gluten-free Beer Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Gluten-free Beer Market Landscape Gluten-free Beer Market – Key Market Dynamics Gluten-free Beer Market – Global Market Analysis Gluten-free Beer Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type Gluten-free Beer Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product Gluten-free Beer Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service Gluten-free Beer Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Gluten-free Beer Market Industry Landscape Gluten-free Beer Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures

