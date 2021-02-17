Glutamic Acid Market Innovative Trends, Driving Factors and Growth Analysis 2020-2026 | Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co., Ltd, avenit AG, Suzhou Yuanfang Chemical Co. Ltd

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in global glutamic acid market are Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co., Ltd, avenit AG, Suzhou Yuanfang Chemical Co. Ltd., Luojiang Chenming Biological Products Co., Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc., IRIS BIOTECH GMBH, Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V., KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO.LTD, Evonik Industries AG among others.

Let’s know why the report is worth considering-

Global glutamic acid market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising application in processed food & animal feed industries is the major factor for the growth of the market. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018

Glutamic acid is an abundant source of amino acid present in most of the foods. These are present in either bound or free form to proteins as well as peptides. It has been observed that approximately man with 70 kg weight has a daily intake of 28 g of Glutamic acid in the diet. The regular glutamic acid turnover in the body is around 48 g. Although this great turnover, the gross pool of glutamic acid in blood is quite less about 20 mg, due to its faster extraction and consumption by various tissues, such as muscle, liver and others. The new trend of glutamic acid includes wider application in cancer therapeutics.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising application in processed food & animal feed industries will act as driving force for market

Shifting trend toward use of processed food driving the growth of market

Growing consumer preference towards healthy food products with improved taste and nutrition

Changing preference towards natural food additives along with rising health concerns is boosting the growth of the market

Excessive intake of glutamic acid results in headaches and fatigue problems will restrict the growth of the market

Risk of stroke mortality associated with high intake of glutamic acid is also restraining the growth of market

By Application (Food Additives, Pharmaceutical, and Animal & Pet Food)

The GLUTAMIC ACID report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., had introduced newer amino acid website. This launch of website offers communication channel between customer and sales support. The new design is based on improvement, content enrichment and simplified aesthetics. This also offers Ajinomoto fermentation process in detail

In December 2017, Evonik Industries AG had arranged new global marketing campaign on MetAMINO. This helped to achieve productivity of customers and reduces the operational costs due to its fundamental value as pure and active methionine source

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Glutamic Acid market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Glutamic Acid market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Glutamic Acid market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

