Glue-applied Labels Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2022
Global Glue-applied Labels Market: Snapshot
The global glue-applied labels market is foreseen to be advantaged by key and profitable trends such as the growing demand for premium appearance labels. Glue-applied labels could advent into newer segments in the next few years on account of the addition of upscale enhancements by market vendors, such as acid etch stimulation, soft-touch and matte finishes, and thermo-chromatic and embossing inks. The mounting demand for premium packaging could bode well for the growth of the market since such types of packaging are used for premium consumer offerings such as household items and cosmetics. Technological and innovative advancements could be a vital factor propelling the demand for glue-applied labels.
As per the statistics of seasoned analysts, the global glue-applied labels market could attain a valuation of US$25.3 bn by the end of 2022 at a CAGR of 5.3%. In 2017, the market exhibited its valuation of US$19.6 bn.
Get Sample Copy:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=31415
Paper Glue-applied Labels to Flaunt Staggering Share in 2022
The world glue-applied labels market is envisaged to be classified into paper, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), according to face stock material. Out of these markets, paper could sustain a lion’s share of 56.2% by the end of the forecast timeframe. However, the share could showcase a slight drop from that achieved in 2017. The paper market for glue-applied labels is anticipated to garner an absolute revenue growth of US$0.5 bn between 2017 and 2022. This growth could be higher than that of other segments in the face stock material category.
Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31415
In view of segmentation by layer type, the world glue-applied labels market is envisioned to be segregated into laminated and non-laminated. On the basis of application, the market could witness a classification into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, tracking, logistics, and transportation, home and personal care, semiconductor and electronics, retail labels, and other products.
APEJ to Take Driver’s Seat with Leading Share in Final Forecast Year
Geographically, the international glue-applied labels market is prognosticated to witness the dominance of Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) by 2022 end. Apart from being expected to be one of the most attractive regions of the market, APEJ could secure its lead while growing at an 8.0% CAGR. It is projected to be followed by North America, although forecasted to expand at a lower CAGR, with a US$5.8 bn predicted to be earned by the concluding forecast year. Next on the list could be Europe with a marginally lower revenue but a higher CAGR than those of North America expected to be posted by 2022.
However, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are foretold to not impress much with their revenue share in the international glue-applied labels market. Japan could create an absolute revenue prospect of US$0.1 bn and the MEA could rise at a 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
Request For Customization:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=31415
Some of the prominent companies in the worldwide glue-applied labels market could be Avery Dennison Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., CCL Label, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Henkel, Lintec, Inland Labels, 3M, and WS Packaging Group, Inc.
Hefty Investments to Boost Glue-applied Labels Market
Glue labels refer to those labels that do not come with an adhesive film. The product is stuck to by glue, which is added during the process of application, to the container or label. Because of the inclusion of upscale improvements by market players, such as thermo-chromatic and embossing inks, soft-touch and matte finishes, and acid etch stimulation, glue-applied labels could come into newer segments in the next few years to come. Since these packaging types are utilized for high-end consumer offerings such as cosmetics and household goods, the increasing demand for high-end packaging is likely to augur well the global glue-applied labels market in the near future.
The global glue-applied labels market is foreseen to benefit from the augmented adoption of small-sized bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) for various carbonated beverages, cosmetics, and hygiene products. It is anticipated that the rising demand for readily available and highly durable labels would promote the growth of new market innovations. In addition to the shrink sleeves, complicated films could be extensively utilized for labeling purposes in the years to come. These factors are estimated to support growth of the global glue-applied labels market in the near future.
High Demand for Aesthetically Pleasing Offerings to Pave Way for Rapid Growth of the Market
It is foreseen that the global glue-applied labels market will gather a huge amount of demand from the emerging trend of aesthetically pleasing consumer offerings. As a consequence, for ease of use, the manufacture of food and consumer packaged products is likely to focus on visually appealing packaging and labels. In addition to that, producers also make an offering of customized solutions or create attractive labels. These factors are estimated to work in favor of the global glue-applied labels market in the years to come.
Application field, layer form, and face stock material are all parts of the global glue-applied labels market. Growing prominence of PET, polyethylene, and polypropylene is estimated to pave way for rapid growth of the global glue-applied labels market in the near future.
Read Our Latest Press Release:
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/improvements-in-fiber-technology-and-sensor-technology-to-widen-applications-in-lucrative-telecommunications-sector-spells-growth-in-fiber-bragg-grating-amplifier-market-opines-tmr-301268911.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.
Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.
Contact
Transparency Market Research State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com