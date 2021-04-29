Glue-applied Labels Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2022

Global Glue-applied Labels Market: Snapshot

The global glue-applied labels market is foreseen to be advantaged by key and profitable trends such as the growing demand for premium appearance labels. Glue-applied labels could advent into newer segments in the next few years on account of the addition of upscale enhancements by market vendors, such as acid etch stimulation, soft-touch and matte finishes, and thermo-chromatic and embossing inks. The mounting demand for premium packaging could bode well for the growth of the market since such types of packaging are used for premium consumer offerings such as household items and cosmetics. Technological and innovative advancements could be a vital factor propelling the demand for glue-applied labels.

As per the statistics of seasoned analysts, the global glue-applied labels market could attain a valuation of US$25.3 bn by the end of 2022 at a CAGR of 5.3%. In 2017, the market exhibited its valuation of US$19.6 bn.

Paper Glue-applied Labels to Flaunt Staggering Share in 2022

The world glue-applied labels market is envisaged to be classified into paper, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), according to face stock material. Out of these markets, paper could sustain a lion’s share of 56.2% by the end of the forecast timeframe. However, the share could showcase a slight drop from that achieved in 2017. The paper market for glue-applied labels is anticipated to garner an absolute revenue growth of US$0.5 bn between 2017 and 2022. This growth could be higher than that of other segments in the face stock material category.

In view of segmentation by layer type, the world glue-applied labels market is envisioned to be segregated into laminated and non-laminated. On the basis of application, the market could witness a classification into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, tracking, logistics, and transportation, home and personal care, semiconductor and electronics, retail labels, and other products.

APEJ to Take Driver’s Seat with Leading Share in Final Forecast Year

Geographically, the international glue-applied labels market is prognosticated to witness the dominance of Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) by 2022 end. Apart from being expected to be one of the most attractive regions of the market, APEJ could secure its lead while growing at an 8.0% CAGR. It is projected to be followed by North America, although forecasted to expand at a lower CAGR, with a US$5.8 bn predicted to be earned by the concluding forecast year. Next on the list could be Europe with a marginally lower revenue but a higher CAGR than those of North America expected to be posted by 2022.

However, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are foretold to not impress much with their revenue share in the international glue-applied labels market. Japan could create an absolute revenue prospect of US$0.1 bn and the MEA could rise at a 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent companies in the worldwide glue-applied labels market could be Avery Dennison Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., CCL Label, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Henkel, Lintec, Inland Labels, 3M, and WS Packaging Group, Inc.