Glucose Monitoring Devices Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% & account to US$ 21,850.9 Mn by 2027 | Leading Players Analysis-F. Hoffmann-La Roche, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Abbott, LifeScan, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Ypsomed AG, Omron Corporation, GE Healthcare, Nipro Corporation etc.

The glucose monitoring devices market accounted to US$ 12,628.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 21,850.9 Mn by 2027.

Download Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004116/

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market and it is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth is contributed majorly by driving factors such as rise in the prevalence of diabetes across the countries, increasing obesity across countries, rising medical tourism in Asia Pacific countries and rise in the government support for the diabetes care. In addition, the geographic glucose monitoring devices market players are also supporting the diabetes care in the countries through creating awareness and various initiatives.

Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Abbott

LifeScan, Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Ypsomed AG

Omron Corporation

GE Healthcare

Nipro Corporation

Market Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity Across The Countries

Obesity, sedentary lifestyle and improper diet play a major role in increasing diabetes among the population worldwide. Physical activity is important to maintain the blood glucose level. Lack of exercise and unhealthy diet such as diet high in fat and calories increase the risk for the development of obesity and diabetes. Obesity is one of the major problem and the biggest concern in all the communities across the globe. Currently, more than one in two adults and nearly one in six children are obese. Obesity is one of the major issue affect people of all ages and incomes globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and older were overweight. And out of these over 650 million adults were obese. Therefore, owing to the above mentioned factors the market is likely to fuel its growth during the forecast period.

Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Important Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks. Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.

Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges. Industry Trends: United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook.

United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook. Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area

By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.

Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis. Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.

By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography. Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.

Growing Medical Tourism In Developing Countries

The emerging markets in the developing countries are the major factor which are giving better opportunity for the major players to expand their business. These are becoming a major reason for the market growth in the forecast period. Most of the market players focus on emerging market such as Asia Pacific due to an increase in the prevalence of diabetes and increasing popularity of glucose monitoring devices in the region. In India, medical science has growing rapidly as well as big steps forward in past few decades. In India the diabetes treatment has become so popular and common that people from other countries are coming here to get themselves treated. The most possibly and compelling reason of this might be the excessively high expenses for health care causes in their own country. Health travelers who visit developing countries for medical reasons save 65% to 80% on health cost compared to the cost in the US. Thus, the factors are likely to create growth opportunities for the growth of the market in coming years.

Place a Direct Order of this Report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004116/

Note: If you have any special requirements related to Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Report please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About us: –

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defence.

Contact us: –

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com