Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market Trends, Growth, Demand, opportunities, Scope & Forecast by 2027

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- ADM, Ingredion Incorporated, Agrana, Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Grain Processing Corporation, Avebe Group, Tereos, Global Sweeteners, Groupe Emsland (Emsland-Stärke GmbH) and Penford Corporation among other domestic and global players.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing consumption of packaged and convenience food will act as a driving factor for the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Glucose is a type of carbohydrate, also termed as sugar (monosaccharide), produced during photosynthesis by plants and algae and is used for making cellulose in the walls of cells. Dextrose is a type of glucose obtained from maize which is used in food as a sweetener and as a medication for low blood sugar and dehydration. Maltodextrin is a polysaccharide produced by partial starch hydrolysis and used as a dietary additive.

Increasing demand for dextrose and maltodextrin as a nutritional supplement, changing lifestyle of people, growing demand for liquid glucose in pharmaceuticals for production of antacid suspensions and cough syrup, rise in population are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing consumption of glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin products will further create new opportunities for the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market in the above mentioned period.

Government regulations and strict monitoring on glucose, dextrose and maltodextrin industry in order to avoid any kind of damage or death to users is likely to hamper growth of the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market in in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market Country Level Analysis

Glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product, form and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market due to rising demand for packaged and convenience food products in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2020- 2027 due to rising population, coupled with increasing disposable income.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Crucial Market Segment details-:

On the basis of product, the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market is segmented into glucose, dextrose and maltodextrin.

On the basis of form, the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market is segmented into syrup and sugar.

On the basis of application, the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, paper & pulp and others (leather processing, agriculture. Food & beverages is further segmented into confectionery products, bakery products, dairy products, beverages, soups, sauces, and dressings and others.

Glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market.

