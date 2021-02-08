Gluconic Acid and Derivatives Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2027

Gluconic Acid and Derivatives Market report covers overviews, summaries, market dynamics, competitive analysis and various strategies of key players to maintain in the global market. In addition to this, we also cover details about various clients, which are the most important elements in the industry. The report predicts future market orientation for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027 with the help of past and current market values.

Gluconic acid, which is also known as maltonic acid or dextronic acid, is produced from glucose by using microbial fermentation process or glucose oxidase catalysis process. Gluconic acid can also be found naturally in plants, fruits, wine, honey, rice, meat, vinegar, and others. The salts of gluconic acid are known as gluconates, for example, calcium gluconate and iron gluconate, etc. Gluconic acid has extensive usage in the food industry, such as n meat and dairy products, baked goods, flavoring agent, and others. Derivatives of gluconic acid like sodium gluconate, calcium, and iron gluconates are used as dietary supplements. Industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and chemical, etc. has wide usage of gluconic acid and its derivatives.

Market Key Players:

Alfa Chemistry

Evonik Industries

FUSO Chemicals Co.

Jungbunzlauer

Kaison Chemicals

Merck

Roquette Foods

Ruibang Laboratories

Tokyo Chemical Industry Ltd.

Xiwang Group

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the gluconic acid and derivatives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The gluconic acid and derivatives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

