Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Trends, Key Solutions & Applications – Veolia Water, GEA Group AG, Praj, Aquatech, H2O GmbH

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Veolia Water Technologies, GEA Group AG, Praj Industries Ltd., Aquatech International LLC, H2O GmbH and more – all the leading players operating in the global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) market.

Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Growing concerns about the drainage of brine concentrates into water bodies is expected to drive the minimal liquid discharge market. Rising demand from the South America region from end-use industries such as energy & power is also expected to fuel the demand for zero liquid discharge systems. Increasing government measures to introduce wastewater treatment facilities in most of the industries producing maximum wastewater from their plants would fuel demand for ZLDs in the forecast period. Zero liquid discharge is a form of wastewater treatment technology that purifies and recycles wastewater without discharging any liquid at the end of the process. Globally, the boom in industrialization has raised the amount of contamination in the environment and, in turn, decreased the quality of drinking water. In addition, the escalating dumping of brine concentrates into the water bodies would create a significant need for zero liquid discharge systems during the expected timeframe. Authoritative bodies around the globe are enforcing strict regulations and guidelines on wastewater discharges, which will drive the construction of several wastewater plants worldwide. Regulatory bodies such as the European Water Association (Europe), the Environmental Protection Agency (USA), the Indian Water Works Association (India) and China Water Risk (CWR) are actively involved in the management and control of wastewater treatment and disposal. For example, since 2016, the Ministry of the Environment of India has mandated the establishment of ZLD units for a range of industries such as fertilizers, paint, sugar, pulp and paper, thermal power plants, slaughterhouses, textiles, brick kilns, common effluent treatment plants, coffee, sewage treatment plants, etc. These the efforts towards the conservation of fresh water and the treatment of wastewater would have a positive impact on the market size of zero liquid discharge systems over the forecasted period (2020-2027).

The regional analysis of global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific has proven to be the fastest-growing region in the global market for zero liquid discharge systems and will continue to rise over the forecasted period. Growing industrialization and a large number of people are causing a large shortage of freshwater. Industries in the region are responsible for processing significant volumes of wastewater, which will boost regional consumer demand in the coming years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Veolia Water Technologies

GEA Group AG

Praj Industries Ltd.

Aquatech International LLC

H2O GmbH

U.S. Water Services, Inc.

Aquarion AG

Saltworks Technologies Inc.

Safbon Water Technology

Petro Sep Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By System:

Conventional

Hybrid

By Process:

Pre-treatment

Filtration

Evaporation & Crystallization

By End-Use Industries:

Energy & Power

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market, by System, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market, by Process, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market, by End-Use Industries, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Definition & Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Dynamics

3.1. Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market, by System

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market by System, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Estimates & Forecasts by System, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Conventional

5.4.2.Hybrid

Chapter 6.Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market, by Process

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market by Process, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Process, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Pre-treatment

6.4.2.Filtration

6.4.3.Evaporation & Crystallization

Chapter 7.Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market, by End-Use Industries

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market by End-Use Industries, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use Industries, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1.Energy & Power

7.4.2.Chemicals & Petrochemicals

7.4.3.Food & Beverages

Chapter 8.Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market

8.2.1.U.S. Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market

8.2.1.1.System breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2.Process breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3.End-Use Industries breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2.Canada Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market

8.3.Europe Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market

8.3.2.Germany Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market

8.3.3.France Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market

8.3.4.Spain Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market

8.3.5.Italy Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market

8.3.6.Rest of Europe Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market

8.4.2.India Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market

8.4.3.Japan Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market

8.4.4.Australia Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market

8.4.5.South Korea Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market

8.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market

8.5.Latin America Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market

8.5.2.Mexico Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market

8.6.Rest of The World Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1.Veolia Water Technologies

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Industry Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2.GEA Group AG

9.2.3.Praj Industries Ltd.

9.2.4.Aquatech International LLC

9.2.5.H2o GmbH

9.2.6.U.S. Water Services, Inc.

9.2.7.Aquarion AG

9.2.8.Saltworks Technologies Inc.

9.2.9.Safbon Water Technology

9.2.10.Petro Sep Corporation

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

