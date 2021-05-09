Global Yoga Mat Market to USD 15.2 billion by 2028 with top most key players Lululemon; Manduka; Jade Yoga; prAna; Hugger Mugger; Khataland; Liforme Ltd.; Dragonfly; Tomuno

Yoga mats are specially fabricated mats used to prevent hands and feet slipping during asana practice in modern yoga as exercise. An early variety made of rubber carpet underlay, pioneered by the yoga teacher Angela Farmer in 1982, was called a sticky mat.

The global yoga mat market size is projected to grow from USD 11.7 billion in 2021 to USD 15.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of +5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.

Yoga mats (also called sticky mats) are found in most yoga classes. They are used to provide cushioning and traction as you pose. While you can usually rent a mat at a yoga studio, it’s a good idea to buy your own.

For these reasons, Yoga Mat is considered necessary for every yoga practitioner. Hence many yoga masters necessitate the use of Yoga Mats while practicing yoga, even it is done on a non-slippery surface. Yoga Mats are quite helpful for its softness, rigidness and flexibility.

The differences between yoga mats and exercise mats are the thickness and firmness of the material. In most cases, exercise mats are thicker than yoga mats. Yoga mats, on the other hand, tend to be thinner and somewhere in the middle on a firmness scale.

Global Yoga Mat Market Key players:-

Lululemon; Manduka; Jade Yoga; prAna; Hugger Mugger; Khataland; Liforme Ltd.; Dragonfly; Tomuno; and Alo Yoga, Inc.

Segmentations of Global Yoga Mat Market:-

By Material:-

PVC

TPE

Rubber

PE

Cotton/Jute

By Applications:-

Specialty Store

Departmental Store & Hypermarket

Online Channel

Competitive information detailed in the Yoga Mat market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Yoga Mat market report.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Yoga Mat Market Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Geography of Global Yoga Mat Market:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Latin America

Global Yoga Mat Market report provides a strong understanding of the current state of competition, major opportunities, regulations & strategies impacting the market. Report has been studied using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. Thus, this analysis document can facilitate all the business players and also the readers having a keen interest within the development of this market.

Global Yoga Mat Market Report Table of Contain (TOC):-

Global market overview Market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of Yoga Mat Market (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer Global Yoga Mat Market manufacturing cost analysis Industrial Chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast 2021-2028 Conclusion of the Global Yoga Mat Market Appendix

