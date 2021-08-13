Global Yoga Mat Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Yoga Mat Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global yoga mat market is expected to grow from $9.97 billion in 2020 to $10.76 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.The growth is mainly due to the increasing health consciousness among consumers and the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and obesity. The yoga mat market is expected to reach $13.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The yoga mat market consists of sales of yoga mats by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing and selling yoga mats. Yoga mats are also commonly known as non-slip mats, non-skid mats, or sticky mats. These mats are specially fabricated mats used to accommodate the body of a person while practicing yoga to prevent hands and feet from slipping during practicing yoga.

Some of the major players of the yoga mat market are Jade Yoga, Manduka LLC, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products, Liforme Ltd, Barefoot Yoga Co, Fabrication Enterprises Inc., Accessory Arcade, Ningbo Mylon Rubber & Plastic Co Ltd, Winboss International Co Ltd, Xiamen Sanfan Sports Products Co Ltd, and Hefei Bodyup Sports Co Ltd.

The global yoga mat market is segmented –

1) By Material: Natural Rubber, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyurethane, Thermoplastic Elastomer, Others

2) By Distribution Channel: E- Commerce, Supermarket and Hypermarket, Speciality Store

3) By End User: Yoga & Fitness Clubs, Household, Others

The countries covered in the global yoga mat market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global yoga mat market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

