Global Yersiniosis Treatment Market Market 2020 Top Key Players And Industry by End-User Segments Forecast Till 2027

Global yersiniosis treatment market to grow with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of infections worldwide and accelerating demand of novel therapies to prevent of infections related yersiniosis are the key factors for lucrative growth of market

Segmentation: Global Yersiniosis Treatment Market

By Strains Type

Yersinia Enterocolitis

Yersinia Pseudotuberculosis

By Indication

Diarrhea

Mesenteric Adenitis

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

Global yersiniosis treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global yersiniosis treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Enesi in collaboration with Oxford Vaccine Group is developing drug-device vaccine products called ImplaVax, needle-free technology vaccine against bacteria causing plague (Yersinia pestis). This collaboration will bring easy-to-use solid dose plague vaccine for treatment of plague worldwide

In March 2017, General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc. a subsidiary of CSRA Inc, received Orphan Drug designations from the FDA for recombinant rF1V plague vaccine for the treatment of plaque caused by Yersinia pestis. With this designation, company can obtain regulatory and financial incentives from the government

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global yersiniosis treatment market are Enesi, General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Novartis AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd among others.

