Global Xylene Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global xylene market is expected to grow from $30.39 billion in 2020 to $34.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $31.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -2%.

The xylene market consists of the sales of xylene and related services used in printing, rubber and leather industries. Xylene is a chemical compound having isomers made from refined petroleum or liquid hydrocarbons. Xylene can also occur naturally in petroleum and coal tar. It is a colourless, insoluble, flammable liquid with a sweet odor. Xylene is used as a cleaning agent, paint thinner and remover, varnish, airplane fuel, gasoline, rust preventatives, pesticides, lacquers.

The xylene market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the xylene market are Braskem S.A., ExxonMobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., BP PLC, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, US Petrochemical Industries Inc., Braskem, JX Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Reliance Industries Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Reliance Industries Limited, Samsung Total Petrochemicals, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., SK global chemical Co. Ltd., Fujian Refining & Petrochemical, LG Chem, The Dow Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

The global xylene market is segmented –

1) By Type: Ortho-Xylene, Meta-Xylene, Para-Xylene, Mixed Xylene

2) By End-Use: Plastics and Polymers, Paints and Coatings, Adhesives, Others

3) By Application: Automotive, Textile, Chemical, Oil and Gas, Leather, Paints and Coatings, Rubber

The xylene market report describes and explains the global xylene market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The xylene report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global xylene market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global xylene market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

