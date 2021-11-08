Global X-Ray Devices Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global portable X-ray devices market reached a value of nearly $12,628.1 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to nearly $15,507.6 million by 2023.

The X-ray devices market consists of the sales of X-ray devices by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture X-ray devices for use in the healthcare industry. An X-ray device is an X-ray imaging device for healthcare providers used for the diagnosis and imaging of patients suffering from various diseases. These devices are used in hospitals, medically oriented aid organizations, home care, old age homes, ships and offshore platforms. These devices have a wide range of life span for each product, for instance, x-ray tube which converts electrical energy to x-rays has a lifecycle between 5-7 years.

The x-ray devices market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the x-ray devices market are Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Onex Corporation

The X-ray devices market is segmented by type of product, by technology, and by geography.

By Type Of Product- The X-ray devices market can be segmented by type of product

a) Stationary X-Ray Devices

b) Mobile X-Ray Devices

c) Handheld X-Ray Devices

By Technology – The X-ray devices market can be segmented by technology

a) Computed Radiography X-Ray Devices

b) Digital X-Ray Devices

c) Analog X-Ray Devices

The x-ray devices market report describes and explains the global x-ray devices market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The x-ray devices report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global x-ray devices market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global x-ray devices market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

