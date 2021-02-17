Global Wound Dressings Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2026||Medtronic (Ireland), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Derma Sciences Inc. (US)

Wound Dressings Market is anticipated to grow at steady rate of 7.2% CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 accounting an outstanding estimated value of USD 14.81 billion by 2026. Accelerating knowingness for advanced wound care management, and leaping diabetics’ population has lined-up investments in healthcare industries and advanced wound care accessories.

Here are the names of top key players which are covered in this report KCI Licensing, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Alliqua.com (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), ConvaTec Inc. (UK), Coloplast Pty Ltd (Australia), Medtronic (Ireland), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Derma Sciences Inc. (US), Hollister Incorporated (US), MiMedx (US), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), Human Biosciences (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Systagenix (US), Genzyme Corporation (US) and Beiersdorf AG (Germany) among others.

Recent Wound Dressing Market Developments in 2019

In May 2019, adhesive market leaders launched latest surgical tape at Med-Tech Innovation Expo. Branding an acrylic based adhesive, the Lohmann Technologies Medical Division enterprise launched DuploMED 62400 which is expected to offer outstanding initial tack, confirming no displacement during surgery, and offering good elasticity to enhance patient comfort experience.

In May 2019, 3M moved forward to own Acelity Inc. with motive of its portfolio expansions in the advanced and surgical wound care. Acelity Inc. is renowned company in regards to prominent wound care technology and its healing product manufacturer. 3M acquisition with them will channelize the flow of science and technology for producing better operative care products and solutions across the globe.

Market Drivers

New developments in technologies.

Growth in the numbers of geriatric population.

Rise in the incidences of diabetes and diabetic wounds.

Initiation of government in the wound dressing market is some of the factor which drives the market.

Market Restraints

High price of advanced wound dressing technology product or devices hampers the market.

Competitive Pricing Pressure is a challenge in the emerging market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Smith and Nephew launched a single use NPWT device, PICO 7 in Europe which will help in attracting the hard to heal patients. In 2016, Organogenesis launched a wound care medical device, PuraPly which is composed of a collagen sheet coated with 0.1% polyhexmethylenebiguanide hydrochloride, covers a wide range of acute and chronic wounds including pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers has named one of the “Top 10 Innovations in Podiatry”. It will capture a significant amount of global wound dressings market



Segmentation: Global Wound Dressings Market

By Product

Advanced Wound Dressings Foam dressings Hydrocolloids Hydrofiber Film dressings Alginates Collagen dressings Hydrogels dressings Wound contact layers Super absorbent dressings

Traditional Wound Dressings Surgical tapes Anti-infective dressings Dry dressings.

By Type Anti-microbial Non Anti-microbial

By Wound Type Surgical wounds Burns Diabetic foot ulcers Pressure ulcers Venous ulcers Trauma Chronic wounds

By End-Users Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory surgical centers.

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Insights in the report:

Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments

