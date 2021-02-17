Global Wound Closure Product Market Expected to Reach US$ 16,077 Mn by 2024

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global wound closure product market was valued at US$ 10,013 Mn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.93% from 2017 to 2024, reaching US$ 16,077 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global wound closure product market in 2016.

The growth in the aging population resulting due to increasing life expectancy rate & declining birth rates is driving the global wound closure products market

Wound closure products are antiseptic, which prevents wounds from any bacterial attack. Most wound closure products spread tension along the entire gap in the skin, adding consistent strength to the gaps, formed when the skin is stressed. They also prevent wound dehiscence and gap formation to accelerate the wound healing process. These products are used in various internal surgical procedures, such as bariatric surgery, neurosurgical procedures, cardio surgery, orthopedic surgery, gynecology surgery, and ophthalmic. The products are also used to minimize the dead space and control incidence rates of hematoma and seroma, which in turn causes better-wound closure. The key drivers for the global wound closure products market are growth in the aging population, growth in the number of surgeries, and growth in road accidents.

Global Wound Closure Product Market: Scope of the Report

Based on the type of the product, the market is segmented into Sutures, Hemostats, Surgical Staples, and Adhesives & Tissue Sealants. The Sutures market is further bifurcated into absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. The Hemostats market is further sub-segmented into Thrombin-based, Oxidized regenerated cellulose-based, Combination, Gelatin-based, Collagen-based hemostats. The Adhesives & Tissue Sealants are segmented into Fibrin, Collagen-based, Cyanoacrylate-based, Synthetic polymer-based, Album & glut aldehyde-based sealants. Based on the application of the products, the market is categorized into Cardiovascular, General, Gynecological, Orthopedic, Ophthalmic surgeries. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & RoW along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global wound closure product market during the forecast period.

The report also features the competitive benchmarking of key players, competitive analysis of the global wound closure product market that covers the business overview, product & service offerings, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions.

As per the findings of the research, the segment of the suture was the largest contributor to the global wound closure products market in 2017, and the hemostats market is estimated to witness the fastest growth during 2018-2024.

Global Wound Closure Product Market: Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Wound closure product Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024” are:

North America led the global wound closure products market in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 6.6% during the anticipated period

The U.S. held the largest in the North America market in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% during the period 2018 – 2024

Based on type, sutures generated the largest revenue in the global wound closure products market in 2017 and it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the expected period

The cardiovascular surgeries segment was the largest application area of wound closure products in 2017 and it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the period 2018 – 2024

Global Wound Closure Product Market: Research Summary

The global wound closure products market is growing exponentially due to the increased utilization of these products for the treatment of chronic wounds, surgical wounds, burns, and ulcers. The other wound closure products available in the market include sutures, hemostats, surgical staples, adhesives, tissue sealants, and wound closure strips. The usage of wound closure products is increasing due to the growing geriatric population, incidences of diabetes and obesity, and increase in the volume of surgeries. Moreover, road accidents and burn cases also leading to abundance usage. However, the presence of alternative options and the high cost of wound closure products act as restraints in the growth of the global wound closure products market.

Global Wound Closure Product Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global wound closure product market is dominated by several players in the market, amongst them, the major players are 3M Company, Medtronic plc., Smith and Nephew plc., CryoLife Inc., Johnson & Johnson, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Pfizer Inc.

