Global Wound Care Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018- 2024)

The injured, burnt, or surgical areas of the body are treated with wound-patient

items. It encourages recovery, helps to recover early, and decreases healing process

complications and risks. Increased chronic and acute wound incidence, technical

advancement, and rapid growth in the geriatric populations are contributing to the

global wound treatment market. The size of the wound care market was helped by

different types of items. Owing to the increased demand for innovation and the

advancement of wound care products the industry has seen strong demand for

advanced wound management products over the last few years.

Two kinds of chronic and acute wounds are present. The main part of the world

the market was due to the growing geriatric population and the increasing occurrence of

pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcer, and other ulcers in the chronic wound care

markets.

The wound care market is categorized into surgical wound care products, traditional

wound care products, and advanced wound management products, Increased

diabetes incidence and rising demand for advanced and innovative wound care

products are factors that help develop the advanced wound handling market. The

advanced wound market is further divided into advanced wound dressing, active

wound care, and wound therapy devices.

Increasing prevalence of diabetes and advanced wound dressing for treatment of

wounds are expected to account for the biggest share in the advance wound

dressing market. Film clothing, collagen dressing, dressing with foam, hydrogel

dressing, alginate dressing, and hydrocolloid dressing are part of the advanced

wounding.

Topical agents, artificial skin, and skin replacement products provide active wound

treatment. In addition, the wound care system includes the electrical stimulation

instrument, negative wound pressure therapy, and oxygen & oxygen treatment

equipment. The conventional wound care items are further classified into the sponge,

pad, and gauze. Moreover, surgical wound care goods are classified into operating

bands, sutures, hemostats, wound securing bands, and adhesive and fabric sealants.

The end-users are hospitals and specialist wound care centers, nursing services, and

other end-users. The hospitals and specialty wound centers, due to an increase in

health infrastructures in developing countries, increased number of chronic cases of

wounds and increased incidence of diabetes, are considered to account for the

greatest proportion of the wounded market in clinics and hospitals.

The rapid growth of the elderly, growing diabetes incidence, increased trauma

incidents, road traffic accidents, and service, and increasing healthcare spending are

the key drivers of development for the injury market. Health care costs have seen a

high global rise, leading in hospitals and clinics to increase in the use of wound

care products. The growth of the industry is also fuelled by expanded awareness

campaigns on injury treatment and management. Also, one of the main growth

factors for the injury market is the production of advanced wound-care devices. As

traditional wound care techniques, technologically advanced products are easily

substituted to make healing efficient and quicker.

North America, geographically, is the region’s largest wound care sector, as there

are many players in the industry Some of the other factors contributing to growth in

the North American market are the growth of research activities and the world’s

highest health expenditure. For example, in 2015, about 23,1 million people in the

The US suffered from diabetes according to Centres for the Control and Prevention of

Diseases (CDC). The Patient Safety and Affordable Care Act has also enhanced the

development of the wound care industry in North America.

The fastest growth in the market is reported in the Asia-Pacific region. The area has

the highest population and is increasingly growing recognition for wound care.

Government funding for the treatment of injuries would also have a positive effect

on the development of the wound care market in the area.

Investing in the production of innovative and advanced products is key players in the

wound care sector, which improve their market position. The wound care market

was dominated by Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson, and 3M Business. Some

of the leading operating players of injury prevention products include Acelity L.P.

Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Coloplast Corporation

ConvaTec, Organogenesis Inc., Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation, and 3M

Business.

Latest News Update

Conducting up specialized wound apparel and equipment has been adversely

affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the global advanced

wound care market is expected to expand by just 3.3% by 2020. Never thing has

changed, however, to new models of chronic wound management, such as channels

for telehealth and online consultations. This is expected to revolutionize the

guidance on wound treatment and in future years lead to a new model of care. The

‘fresh standard’ has previously been found, experienced, and embraced by health

professionals. They find new ways to improve medical treatment and their patients’

quality of life.

