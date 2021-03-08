Global Workplace Wellness Market 2021:A Glimpse Into The potential Future opportunities||Players-HealthFit, HealthifyMe Wellness Private Limited, Truworth Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Marino Wellness

Workplace wellness market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases drives the workplace wellness market.

The major players covered in the workplace wellness market report are Wellness Corporate Solutions, ComPsych Corporation, HealthFit, HealthifyMe Wellness Private Limited, Truworth Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Marino Wellness, Privia Health, Wellsource and Central Workplace Wellness among other domestic and global players.

North America dominates the workplace wellness market due to increase in incidence of cancer and chronic diseases such as obesity, and diabetes propels and availability of major workplace wellness service providers and enhanced healthcare and medical infrastructure.

Workplace Wellness Market Scope and Market Size

Workplace wellness market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the workplace wellness market is segmented into weight management & fitness services, smoking cessation nutrition and dietary plan, stress management services and health screening

The workplace wellness market is also segmented on the basis of end user into small-size private organizations, mid-size private organizations, large-size private organizations, public sector, and non-governmental organizations

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Workplace wellness market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for workplace wellness market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the workplace wellness market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

