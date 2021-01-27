Global Workplace Stress Management Market || keyplayers Truworth Wellness, Central Corporate Wellness, CuraLinc Healthcare, and Wellsource, Inc.

The global workplace stress management market accounted for US$ 6.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecasted period.

The report“ Global Workplace Stress Management Market, By Service (Stress Management, Yoga & Meditation, Resilience Training, Progress Tracking Metrics, and Others), By Delivery Mode (Individual Counselors, Personal Fitness Trainers, Meditation Specialists, and Others), By Activity (Indoor and Outdoor), By End- use (Small Scale organization, Medium scale Organization, and Large Scale Organization), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”

Key Highlights:

In 2019, Fitbit Inc., declared that Fitbit undergoes into a definitive agreement in order to acquire by Google LLC to innovate the healthcare and stress management devices

Analyst View:

Increasing in competition on workplace

Employees work under lots of pressure and excessive stress as well as increasing competition at the workplace is the major causes of the stress. Stress cause as an adverse effect that affects the balance of work-life and personal life balance of employees due to workplace stress. Rise in competition on workplace is the major propelling factor for the growth of the market.

Rise in awareness about workplace stress

As increasing in the number of organizations and employees around the global gives rise to workplace stress. Now-a-days the awareness about the workplace stress management is rising, as employee and management is taking initiatives to combat the issue. By conducting the workplace stress management programs in organizations are anticipated to continue to remain among some of the main factors boosting demand for workplace stress management solutions during the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Workplace Stress Management Market, By Service (Stress Management, Yoga & Meditation, Resilience Training, Progress Tracking Metrics, and Others), By Delivery Mode (Individual Counselors, Personal Fitness Trainers, Meditation Specialists, and Others), By Activity (Indoor and Outdoor), By End- use (Small Scale organization, Medium scale Organization, and Large Scale Organization), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global workplace stress management market accounted for US$ 6.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecasted period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of service, delivery mode, activity, end- use, and region.

By services, the global workplace stress management market is segmented into stress management, yoga & meditation, resilience training, progress tracking metrics, and others

By delivery mode, the target market is segmented into individual counselors, personal fitness trainers, meditation specialists, and others

By activity, the global market is sub- divided into indoor and outdoor

By end- use, the target market is bifurcated into small scale organization, medium scale organization, and large scale organization

By region North America region is anticipated to dominate the global workplace stress management market due growing popularity of yoga, presence of welfare programs for employees and more numbers of the working individuals.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Workplace-Stress-Management-Market-4218

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global workplace stress management market includes ActiveHealth Management, Fitbit, Marino Wellness, ComPsych, Wellness Corporate Solutions (WCS), Truworth Wellness, Central Corporate Wellness, CuraLinc Healthcare, and Wellsource, Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

To know more

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com

The global workplace stress management market accounted for US$ 6.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecasted period.

The report“ Global Workplace Stress Management Market, By Service (Stress Management, Yoga & Meditation, Resilience Training, Progress Tracking Metrics, and Others), By Delivery Mode (Individual Counselors, Personal Fitness Trainers, Meditation Specialists, and Others), By Activity (Indoor and Outdoor), By End- use (Small Scale organization, Medium scale Organization, and Large Scale Organization), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”

Key Highlights:

In 2019, Fitbit Inc., declared that Fitbit undergoes into a definitive agreement in order to acquire by Google LLC to innovate the healthcare and stress management devices

Analyst View:

Increasing in competition on workplace

Employees work under lots of pressure and excessive stress as well as increasing competition at the workplace is the major causes of the stress. Stress cause as an adverse effect that affects the balance of work-life and personal life balance of employees due to workplace stress. Rise in competition on workplace is the major propelling factor for the growth of the market.

Rise in awareness about workplace stress

As increasing in the number of organizations and employees around the global gives rise to workplace stress. Now-a-days the awareness about the workplace stress management is rising, as employee and management is taking initiatives to combat the issue. By conducting the workplace stress management programs in organizations are anticipated to continue to remain among some of the main factors boosting demand for workplace stress management solutions during the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Workplace Stress Management Market, By Service (Stress Management, Yoga & Meditation, Resilience Training, Progress Tracking Metrics, and Others), By Delivery Mode (Individual Counselors, Personal Fitness Trainers, Meditation Specialists, and Others), By Activity (Indoor and Outdoor), By End- use (Small Scale organization, Medium scale Organization, and Large Scale Organization), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global workplace stress management market accounted for US$ 6.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecasted period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of service, delivery mode, activity, end- use, and region.

By services, the global workplace stress management market is segmented into stress management, yoga & meditation, resilience training, progress tracking metrics, and others

By delivery mode, the target market is segmented into individual counselors, personal fitness trainers, meditation specialists, and others

By activity, the global market is sub- divided into indoor and outdoor

By end- use, the target market is bifurcated into small scale organization, medium scale organization, and large scale organization

By region North America region is anticipated to dominate the global workplace stress management market due growing popularity of yoga, presence of welfare programs for employees and more numbers of the working individuals.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Workplace-Stress-Management-Market-4218

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global workplace stress management market includes ActiveHealth Management, Fitbit, Marino Wellness, ComPsych, Wellness Corporate Solutions (WCS), Truworth Wellness, Central Corporate Wellness, CuraLinc Healthcare, and Wellsource, Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

To know more

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com