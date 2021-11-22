Global Woodworking Machinery Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global woodworking machinery market is expected to grow from $3.57 billion in 2020 to $3.86 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the woodworking machinery market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The woodworking machinery market is expected to reach $4.59 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

The woodworking machinery market consists of sales of woodworking machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that convert raw wood materials into structural products including plywood, boards, and beams for use in construction, shipbuilding, furniture, and others. Woodworking machines are particularly built machinery that is used in workshops to cut, saw, plane, or drill wood for furniture making. These machines are primarily powered by electric motors or are mechanical and are widely used in woodworking to provide fine dimensions and shapes.

The woodworking machinery market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the woodworking machinery market are SCM Group, HOMAG Group, Paolino Bacci, Biesse Group, Michael Weinig AG, Otto Martin Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, Oliver Machinery Co., Holytek Industrial Corp., IMA Schelling Group GmbH, KTCC Woodworking Machinery, Rojek Woodworking Machinery Inc., Cheng Kuang Machinery, Vigano Mario Srl, Linze Woodworking Machinery Co., Daltons Wadkin, Hermance Machine Company, and Rilesa.

The global woodworking machinery market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Thickness Planer, Grinding Machines, Chain Or Chisel Mortise, Routers, Wood Lathes, Others

2) By Operating Principal: Electrical, Mechanical

3) By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

4) By End-User: Furniture Industry, Construction Industry, Others

The woodworking machinery market report describes and explains the global woodworking machinery market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The woodworking machinery report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global woodworking machinery market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global woodworking machinery market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

