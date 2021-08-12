Global Wood Preservatives Market Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global wood preservatives market is expected to grow from $1.28 billion in 2020 to $1.39 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the wood preservatives market is mainly due to the increasing demand for wood in different applications, rising demand for eco-friendly wood preservatives chemicals, rapid urbanization, growing construction industry supported by heavy investments for infrastructural developments, and growing awareness among consumers about wood preservatives. The market is expected to reach $1.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The wood preservatives market consists of sales of wood preservatives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture wood preservatives that are used to protect the wood. Wood preservatives are chemicals that can control wood degradation problems due to fungal rot or decay, sapstain, molds, or wood-destroying insects. It is mainly used to increase the durability and resistance of wood, timber, wood structures or engineered wood.

The wood preservatives market market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the wood preservatives market are BASF Wolman, Lanxess, Lonza, Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG, Jubilant, Troy Corporation, Remmers Gruppe AG, KMG Chemicals Inc., Koppers Inc, Borax Inc., Dattashri Enterprises, Janssen Global Services LLC., Cooper Care Wood Preservatives Inc., Advanced Agriresearch Limited, Osmose Inc, Nisus Corporation, Quality Borate LLC., and Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

The global wood preservatives market is segmented –

1) By Formulation: Water Based, Solvent Based, Oil Based

2) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

3) By Application: Cabinets And Decks, Doors & Windows, Wood Flooring, Railroad Ties, Others

The wood preservatives market market report describes and explains the global wood preservatives market market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The wood preservatives market report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global wood preservatives market market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global wood preservatives market market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

