Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling market are also predicted in this report.

Wood recycling is a process which involves the collection of waste wood generated by various end-users, and are recycled for further use in other applications such as wood panel manufacturing, animal bedding, energy generation, etc. The demand for wood recycling is increasing significantly due to the rising efforts to reduce tree cutting for making fresh wood. Despite many efforts to effective wood recycling, there is still a substantial volume that ends up in landfills every year. This process is environmentally unsustainable and expensive. The global demand for timber is increasing on a rapid scale, and this has led to increased wood production for various end-user applications.Paper recycling became a key trend in the global paper industry, majorly due to the scarcity of raw materials like wood pulp. Recycled paper has become the major source of raw material for many paper mills in both developed, and as well as developing countries. Paper recycling saves natural resources and reduces manufacturing expenses.

Major Manufacture:

To gain insight into the competitive landscape, the report includes an overview of key players in the Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling market, including:

National Paper Recycling

Hanna Paper Recycling

Evergreen Paper Recycling

Ricova

Carolina Fibre Corporation

Huron Paper Stock

Landfill Reduction & Recycling

Sappi ReFibre

Hadfield Wood Recyclers

Global Waste Recyclers Ltd

Market Segments by Application:

Wood Panels

Energy Generation

Newsprint

Sanitary & Household

Pack

Others

Worldwide Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market by Type:

Wood Recycling

Paper & Paperboard Recycling

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market in Major Countries

7 North America Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Stakeholders

Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling

Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

