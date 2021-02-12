Global Women’s Healthcare Market to Grow at Staggering CAGR of 13.2% and Surpass USD 23.81 Billion by 2026

The Global Women’s Healthcare Market assessed at USD 9.6 billion in 2019 is expected to reach USD 23.81 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.2 % during the projection period.Women’s health issues are unique as they relate to women’s anatomy and reproductive system and need to be addressed uniquely. There is a wide range of health conditions about menstruation, pregnancy, menopause, contraception that need diagnosis and treatment by medical professionals. Women’s health issues have gained prominent recognition in recent decades. Effective policies and government initiatives help reduce women’s health problems and allow them to live healthier lives. However, some significant gender-based health disparities remain in many countries. Lack of awareness and lower-income levels in many developing countries make healthcare services difficult or inaccessible for women.

The growth of the healthcare market is mainly governed by the rising incidence of chronic ailments among women, government initiatives to control the population, and growing requests for contraceptives to avoid unintentional pregnancies. Moreover, the growing focus on R&D by key players for the development of advanced products plays a vital role in propelling market development.

Key Drivers

Increasing prevalence of age-related health disorders in women

Chronic ailments and reproductive issues affect women’s health mostly. The factors such as physical inactivity, smoking, alcohol use, depression, and no availability of health services adversely affect women’s health. Most women aged 15 to 44 suffer from one of the other sexual and reproductive health problems. Hormonal imbalance concerning prolactin, estrogen, and thyroid is growing in women due to stress and other deficiencies, further triggering demand for the medicine to improve health. Hormonal infertility is anticipated to rise rapidly due to unfavorable conditions in advanced countries and will lead to market growth over the projection period.

Rising Focus on Women’s Health by Government and Private Organizations

Governments and various private organizations worldwide emphasize women’s health and wish to deliver maximum healthcare benefits while designing and implementing health policies and plans. Progressive coverage plans for women are likely to induce the market in advanced countries. For instance, numerous coverage plans in the US provide preventive services for women without any corresponding charges. The preventive services comprise regular anemia screening, folic acid supplements for pregnant women, hepatitis B tests, breast cancer screening, and contraception. Department of Health and Human Services has recognized the Healthy People 2020 program spanning over ten years to improve the fitness of all Americans.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent in women’s healthcare are Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc.; Novo Nordisk A/S; Amgen Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer AG, Theramex, Agile Therapeutics, Blairex Laboratories Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Ferring B.V., Abbott, Enteris BioPharma, Evestra, Inc, Gedeon Richter, HRA Pharma, JDS Therapeutics, LLC, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Radius Health, Inc., TherapeuticsMD Inc., Bausch Health, Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC, Veru Inc., BD and AbbVie Inc. and others.

Recent Development:

In February 2018, CVC VI announced that it had formed a new company known as Theramex that will provide products and therapeutics to women for contraception, fertility, menopause, and osteoporosis. The company will be located in London, England. Its products will be available at the company’s disposal after the acquisition of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s women’s health offerings.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Drug, By Application and By Region Key Players Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc.; Novo Nordisk A/S; Amgen Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer AG, Theramex, Agile Therapeutics, Blairex Laboratories Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Ferring B.V., Abbott, Enteris BioPharma, Evestra, Inc, Gedeon Richter, HRA Pharma, JDS Therapeutics, LLC, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Radius Health, Inc., TherapeuticsMD Inc., Bausch Health, Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC, Veru Inc., BD and AbbVie Inc.

By Drug

EVISTA

XGEVA

Prolia

Mirena

Zometa

Reclast/Aclasta

Minastrin 24 Fe

NuvaRing

FORTEO

Premarin

ACTONEL

ORTHO TRI-CY LO (28)

By Application

Hormonal Infertility

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Endometriosis

Contraceptives

Menopause

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Other Applications

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

